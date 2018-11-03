Cian Lynch's Hurler of the Year achievement ‘goes back to the mother and father’

Cian Lynch kept confirmation of his Pwc Hurler of the Year award secret from his parents as he and Brian Fenton claimed the top honours in Dublin last night.

The Limerick midfielder was chosen ahead of Galway pair Joe Canning and Pádraic Mannion, a shortlist compiled by journalists and voted from by their peers on a proportional representation basis. It was a clean sweep for Limerick as Kyle Hayes picked up the Young Hurler of the Year accolade.

Lynch was informed of his award during the week but kept the news of it from his parents Valerie and Seán so as to surprise them last night.

“I was questioning whether I’d tell the mother and father or not and I kind of said to myself that I won’t.

“It would be a great night for them to come up, they’re coming up expecting nothing, and to see me go up and collect the Hurler of the Year Award is going to be extra-special for them.”

“Because, at the end of the day, it does go back to the mother and father. They were there with me since day one and it’s an absolute honour to get it.”

Joined by Young Footballer of the Year David Clifford, Fenton, who beat his Dublin team-mates Ciarán Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey for football’s biggest individual award, was humbled by his selection but admitted it was a bittersweet achievement.

“I recently rediscovered a picture of the three of us playing together at U12. It was a North Dublin development squad at the time and in the team-photo is myself, Ciaran, and Jack, so that shows just how far back we go together.

“To win it is very special, but it is bittersweet because they’re some of my best friends. Look, I’m sure they’re very supportive and happy for me as well, and I would have been equally as delighted for either of them if they’d won it.”

Admitting his unbeaten Championship record as a player is “almost a burden at this stage”, the Raheny man, joined by his club-mate Brian Howard in midfield, smiled at the comparisons people are making between him and Jack O’Shea.

“I’m constantly reminded that I wouldn’t lace Jacko’s boots!” he says of his Spa father Brian Ser.

“That’s what I’m told at the dinner table, anyway. Ah look, I remember standing outside Jimmy O’Brien’s bar years ago before a Munster final and Jacko walked by and I just thought he was floating on air.

“I obviously never saw him play but he was always the gold standard and benchmark and historically the best footballer and midfielder of all time. To even be in the same sentence as him is just very, very incredible.”

Joe McDonagh Champion 15: Edward Byrne, Brian Tracey, James Doyle, Chris Nolan, David English, Paul Doyle (all Carlow), Derek McNicholas, Allan Devine, Paul Greville, Patrick Carroll, Eoin Price (all Westmeath); Sean Weir (Kerry); Ross King (Laois), Neil McManus (Antrim), Joey Keena (Meath).

Christy Ring Champion 15: Paddy McKenna, Éanna O’Neill, Mark Moloney, Jack Sheridan (all Kildare); Brian Regan, Denis O’Regan, Aaron Sheehan (all London); John Henderson, Warren Kavanagh (both Wicklow); Cian Waldron, Dáithí Sands (both Down); Stephen Renaghan (Armagh); Naos Connaughton (Roscommon); David Kenny (Mayo).

Nicky Rackard/Lory Meagher Champion 15: Declan Coulter, Stephen Gillespie (both Donegal); Shane Caulfield, Niall McKenna (Warwickshire); Dermot Begley (Tyrone); Kevin Crawley (Monaghan); Stephen Kettle (Louth); John Casey (Longford); Declan Molloy (Leitrim); James Weir, Gary Cadden (both Sligo); Ronan Crowley, Edmond Kenny (both Lancashire); Ryan Bogue (Fermanagh), Kevin Connelly (Cavan).