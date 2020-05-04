News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cian Lynch Q&A: 'It is nice to do something spontaneous and different that sets your identity in stone'

By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 09:45 PM

Cian Lynch, Limerick Hurler

Cian Lynch of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 3 match between Limerick and Waterford United at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ian Noonan/Sportsfile
Q. Ambition or talent - which matters more to success?

A: Ambition all day, everyday.

Q. Who is/was your sporting mentor?

A: My father, Sean Lynch is and always was.

Q. What ambitions do you still have?

A: I want to achieve as much as I can in sport obviously with the teams I play with and also reach high achievements in other aspects of life too outside of sport.

Q. Where are you happiest?

A: I am happiest at home with my family just relaxing and out training with the lads which at the moment is not an option. It really proves how much we rely on each other on a daily basis.

Q. What’s your guilty pleasure?

A: I suppose an aul few chips with a carvery dinner for lunch are a certain guilty pleasure.

Q. The four people you’d invite to a dinner party?

A: Roy Keane, Conor McGregor, Ronaldo and Elvis Presley.

Q. If you could pick one superpower, what would it be?

A: Stop time: Life is moving way too quick and at times I wish I could freeze moments and appreciate them a lot more.

Sometimes we forget to reflect and appreciate what we have especially in moments with family and sporting events. These great moments often go by without letting us fully soak up the moment itself.

Q. What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

A: I would advise myself not to take life too seriously and live in the moments. At 18, we all want to get older quicker but looking back I wish I wasn't in such a rush. College life flies by and we all want to be out in the big world but I realise now, that there is no rush.

Q. The one result you’d change if you could.

A: The All-Ireland Minor final of 2014 - we lost.

Q. A motto you live by

A: 'Be yourself, everyone else is taken' I believe we all are subject to conforming to social norms and at times it is nice to do something spontaneous and different that sets your own identity in stone.

Q: One teammate you’d want to have your back?

A: Dan Morrissey.

Q: Your manager’s on a lie detector, what’s the first question you ask him?

A: Tough question, I suppose I would ask how does one stay calm?

Q: Best perk of your sport away from the game?

A: I suppose I cannot thank Brian Geary Toyota enough for the continued support with the all new C-HR Hybrid car. Hybrid is the way forward.

Q. Out of 10, rate your satisfaction.

A: I would say a solid 8. In this unknown time, it can be used as a period of reflection and trying new skills/new hobbies away from the normal everyday life.

Also makes us appreciate what we all had and how lost we find ourselves when it is gone. Be safe everyone!

