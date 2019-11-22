Christmas week GAA action confirmed as Munster pre-season fixtures revealed

Fans have a choice to make for their pre-Christmas hurling fix as the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup fixtures have been confirmed.

On Friday, December 20, All-Ireland champions Tipperary will visit Limerick in a rematch of last year's Munster final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Meanwhile, at Fraher Field, Cork will visit Waterford for the meeting of two teams under new management; returning Rebel boss Kieran Kingston against new Déise chief Liam Cahill.

Tipperary and Clare will meet the previous Sunday, December 15, in Nenagh, with the Bannermen hosting Limerick at Sixmilebridge on Sunday, December 29.

Kingston will likely line out a very different side as Cork face Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday, December 18, two days before heading to Dungarvan. Kerry then welcome Waterford to Austin Stack Park on Sunday, January 5.

Cork's footballers will also be making an early visit to the Tralee venue to play a Kerry U20 team in their McGrath Cup Group B game on Sunday, December 29. The Kerry seniors will be skipping the competition due to a team holiday.

Tipperary will face Cork and Kerry in the space on four days, travelling to Páirc Uí Rinn on Thursday, January 2, before hosting the Kingdom at Clonmel on January 5.

Waterford will be in action on the same dates, first playing Limerick at Fraher Field before travelling to Ennis to play Clare. The other game, between Limerick and Clare, will take place at Rathkeale the previous Sunday.

The McGrath Cup final will take place on Saturday, January 11, with the Munster Hurling League final the following day.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League fixtures

Group A

December 15: Tipperary v Clare, MacDonagh Park Nenagh (2pm)

December 20: Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds (7:30pm)

December 29: Clare v Limerick, Sixmilebridge (2pm)

Group B

December 18: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn (7:30pm)

December 20: Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field (7:30pm)

January 5: Kerry v Waterford, Austin Stack Park (2pm)

Final: January 12

McGrath Cup fixtures

Group A

December 29: Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale (2pm)

January 2: Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field (7:30pm)

January 5: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park (2pm)

Group B

December 29: Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park (2pm)

January 2: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn (7:30pm)

January 5: Tipperary v Kerry, Clonmel Sportsfield (2pm)

Final: January 11