Christian Brothers College's two point win takes them to Harty Cup semi-final

Christian Brothers College, Cork 2-14 - 2-12 Nenagh CBS

Christian Brothers College booked their place in the Harty Cup semi-finals in most dramatic fashion this afternoon.

Despite being reduced to 14 men on 40 minutes, Christians found themselves 1-14 to 1-12 in front heading into second-half stoppages. They could have even wrapped up the result but for two wides as the clock spilled into the red.

Then, on 63 minutes, this absorbing quarter-final was turned on its head. Nenagh CBS won a 20-metre free which was moved to a more central position after dissent from the Christians defence following the awarding of the free.

Nenagh’s Bryan McLoughney was handed responsibility and the corner-forward edged the Tipperary school into a one-point lead when smashing the sliotar low to the opposition net.

That appeared to be that, only for referee Johnny Murphy to allow one further play - the clock now in the fourth minute of injury-time.

CBC goalkeeper Cian Long sent a booming delivering down the other end of the field, centre-forward Niall Hartnett emerged from the ruck with possession, he charged towards the Nenagh posts before offloading to the unmarked Declan Hanlon who had drifted inside the cover.

A point would have been sufficient to force extra-time, but Hanlon went for the match-winner and drilled the sliotar past Rory Brislane in the Nenagh goals. It was to prove the game’s last act.

The winners had led 1-6 to 0-7 at the break but the sending off of Conor Murphy for a second bookable offence was a setback. Nenagh assumed the lead thereafter but were unable to press home their numerical advantage and were left devastated at the manner in which victory was so cruelly snatched from their hands at the finish.

In the other quarter-finals, CBS Midleton beat Our Lady's Templemore by 7-15 to 0-19 and De La Salle beat St Colman's 1-14 to 0-14.

The fourth quarter final, between John The Baptist, Hospital and Thurles CBS has gone to extra-time.

Scorers for CBC, Cork: P Power (1-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); D Hanlon (1-1); S Barrett (0-3, 0-1 sc); C O’Donovan (0-1 free), O McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nenagh CBS: B McLoughney (1-7, 1-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); C McKelvey (1-0); K McCarthy, C Moran (0-2 each); C Hennessey (0-1 free).

Christian Brothers College, Cork: C Long (Glen Rovers); C Murphy (Sarsfields), P Hennessy (Mallow), D Barry (Sarsfields); G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers), I Daly (Lismore), C O’Donovan (Douglas); D Hanlon (Blarney), K Finn (Midleton); S Barrett (Blarney), N Hartnett (Douglas), P Power (Blarney); O McCarthy (Inniscarra), P McBarron (Carrigaline), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: J Scally (Bishopstown) for McBarron (52 mins).

Nenagh CBS: R Brislane (Toomevara); D Spillane (Toomevara), C O’Brien (Portroe), J O’Meara (Kildangan); C Bourke (Ballina), D McKelvey (Silvermines), S Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg); C Hennessey (Nenagh Éire Óg), D Nolan (Silvermines); C Moran (Shannon Rovers), K McCarthy (Toomevara), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs); B McLoughney (Kildangan), S Hayes (Kildangan), B Conney (Burgess).

Subs: C McKelvey (Silvermines) for Spillane (HT); M Corcoran (Silvermines) for O’Meara (55 mins); O Murphy (Silvermines) for Phelan (57).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)