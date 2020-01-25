Christian Brothers College through to Harty Cup final

Christian Brothers College 2-11 - 0-16 Midleton CBS

Christian Brothers College are through to the Dr Harty Cup final against Midleton CBS following their narrow, but deserving, one-point victory at Páirc Uí Rinn today. CBC, who were defeated by Midleton CBS in the final last year, gained revenge and were full value for the win.

Their greater goal scoring threat proved to be the difference with one in either half.

Daire Burke notching the first after 10 minutes, while the outstanding Jack Cahalane who tallied 1-8, bagged the second two minutes from time.

CBC moved into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead courtesy of a ’65 from Cahalane. A decisive moment then in the 10th minute when Burke finished to the net to give CBC a three-points lead. His goal came after a long delivery from James Dwyer to Eoghan Kirby who found Burke.

With full forward Cahalane working his socks all over the field, CBC maintained the upper hand. Midleton CBS, who were finding scores harder to come by mainly due to the dominance of the CBC defence, stayed in touch through John Millerick, James Mulcahy and Noel Cahill – Cahill started at corner forward instead of Izaak Walsh who was carrying an injury.

CBC were 1-5 to 0-5 to the good entering the final 10 minutes of the half. Points from Cahalane and Robbie Cotter were cancelled out by Sean Walsh and Cahill to keep the difference at three points.

A free from Cahalane in stoppage left CBC 1-8 to 0-7 in front at the break.

Midleton CBS upped their game considerably in the second half, and despite wayward shooting, they set about reducing the gap. Sean Walsh converted a couple of frees and Jack McGann was on target.

With five minutes to go, the sides were deadlocked, 1-10 to 0-13 – CBC having gone without a score for 20 minutes.

It made for a tense finish. Cahalane sent over a free for the lead and when the sliotar fell to him moments later, he had only one thing on his mind.

The number 14 zig-zagged through the Midlton CBS defence to register CBC’s second goal and a two-point lead. Cathal Hickey’s third point on the trot reduced the arrears but CBC held on to reach their second final in 12 months.

Christian Brothers College manager Tony Wall felt goals were key in their one-point defeat of Dr Harty Cup holders Midleton CBS.

“I think the difference this year we got the goals we didn’t get last year. We won the goal battle this year, Midleton won it last year and ultimately that was the difference.

Our backs were brilliant, and they have been all year. Last year we got to the final for the first time in 101 years. We said we would try and leave the 100 out this time and get back there.

“Jack Cahalane (1-8) was a big player. Big players come good at big times. When you are struggling and under the cosh, Jack steps up from 30 yards and he burst through. He had only one thing on his mind.

“Midleton definitely got the upper hand in the second half but they are probably regretting a lot of wides. But I felt we had a lot of wides as well. We have been very clinical up to now in all our games but today the radar was a bit off. Maybe a bit of nerves or tension.

“We are extremely young. Sometimes youth has no fear. These fellas are just taking every game as it comes and we are concentrating on performance. Luckily so far, all the results have gone our way. We had seven U17s and two U16s today.

“At the start of the year, did I envisage getting to the final? No. We had 12 of last year’s starters gone. The group of death we were in, Árdscoil Rís, Our Lady’s Templemore and Rochestown didn’t look too appetizing. But the lads were having none of it. After the first performance against Rochestown, they said maybe we are not that bad at all.

“We drew with Árdscoil in the last group stage. We got home against St Colman’s by a point in the quarter-final, and a point again today. Great honesty and determination.

“Midleton were the better team last year. And you couldn’t argue with that. This year was all about a second chance and taking that chance. Thankfully we did.

We are thrilled with the lads. They have given everything we have asked. I think we just about deserved it today.

Scorers for CBC: J Cahalane (1-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), D Burke (1-0), R Cotter (0-2), E Kirby (0-1).

Scorers for Midleton CBS:S Walsh (0-5, 0-4 frees), C Hickey and N Cahill (0-3 each), J Mulcahy and J McGann (0-2 each), J Millerick (0-1).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); G Reddy (Midleton), S Kingston (Ballinora), E Downey (Glen Rovers); P Cummins (St Colman’s), C Daly (Lismore), G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Kidney (Cobh); E Kirby (Blarney), N Hartnett (Douglas, Capt), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers); R Cotter (Blackrock), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Burke (Douglas).

Subs: D Cremin (Midleton) for E Kidney (53).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); J Fitzgerald (Midleton), J Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), R Landers (Killeagh); A Quirke (Midleton), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), E Motherway (St Colman’s); R McCarthy (Killeagh), S Quirke (Midleton, Capt); S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), C Hickey (Lisgoold), J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), N Cahill (St Colman’s), J McGann (Kiltha Óg), E Martin (Kiltha Óg).

Subs: I Walsh (Lisgoold) for E Martin (37), J Oke (Carrigtwohill) for S Quirke (60).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).