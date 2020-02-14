Chris Crummey: No appetite for hurling black card

Dublin defender Chris Crummey doesn’t sense there is an appetite for the introduction of black card to hurling.

The Lucan Sarsfields man has questioned why authorities see reason to put forward the 10-minute sin bin for cynical play at Congress later this month.

“Personally, I wouldn’t be a fan of it. I think the game is in a very good place, some of the matches over the last few years have been some of the best matches that have taken place over the last few decades,” said Crummey.

“I don’t think there is a need for change, as a player, and from chatting to team-mates, I don’t think there is a strong voice for change. If anything, it might just bring other issues that aren’t in the game at the moment.”

The playing rules committee also wants to disband the maor foirne role. Dublin selector Greg Kennedy was suspended last year after involving himself during the Leinster SHC round-robin game against Kilkenny.

Crummey isn’t so sure about that proposal either.

“Does that mean you’re not allowed to get water? I don’t think that will work, matches are so intense. As a defender anyway you’re not going to leave your man for a split second to go over to the sideline to get some water.

“Those water carriers are needed in the heat of the summer, unless they’re going to have a water break, or something like that.”

There is also a recommendation to award a free when a foul has been committed in the scoring zone and not allow advantage unless a goal opportunity is developing.

It’s a measure Crummey sees value in.

I think for the advantage rule, it’s only in a goalscoring position — that’s the only time you really have advantage because most free-takers on any inter-county team nowadays, if they’re within 60 yards of the goals, a dead ball is nearly 90% a score.

Meanwhile, Limerick have made six changes for their named team to face Waterford tomorrow evening from the one that beat Galway last Sunday week.

Kyle Hayes makes his first start of the Division 1, Group 1 campaign while Cian Lynch returns to the team.

Captain Declan Hannon is announced to begin the game despite coming off injured against Galway although Richie English, who was also sidelined with a setback in LIT Gaelic Grounds 12 days ago, is included in the published matchday panel.

LIMERICK (AHL v Waterford): N. Quaid; S. Finn, M. Casey, A. Costello; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), B. Nash; C. Lynch, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, T. Morrissey, B. Ryan; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, D. O’Connell.

Subs: B. Hennessy, J. Considine, D. Dempsey, R. Hanley, K. Hayes, D. Morrissey, G. Mulcahy, D. O’Donovan, B. O’Grady, M. Quinlan, D. Reidy.