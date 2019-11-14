News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chin still can’t switch on Tipp video nasty

Chin still can’t switch on Tipp video nasty
Wexford's Lee Chin was at Aer Lingus Hangar 6 at Dublin Airport where Aer Lingus, in partnership with the GAA & GPA, unveiled a one-of-a-kind customised playing kit for the New York Hurling Classic which takes place at Citi Field in New York on November 16. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Paul Keane
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 06:15 AM

Lee Chin has a routine after games, even Walsh Cup matches, of reviewing them to death, parsing and dissecting the footage to wring out every last morsel of information and learning.

Since their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary, however, he’s only watched that game back once.

“For some reason, I just can’t turn it back on,” said Chin.

Five points up, a man up, they eventually lost by two. Suddenly their breakthrough season that yielded a provincial title didn’t seem so worthy of celebration.

“Some of the hurling we did in the 50, 55 minutes of that game was some of the best hurling we’d done all year,” said Chin.

“You’re watching it back, it’s great to watch. Then it (the decline) starts and you’re thinking, ‘Oh no’. The last 15 minutes are very hard to watch. That’s sport. That’s hurling. You move on. But these things do have an effect, it takes certain people time to move on.”

Months on, and now the proud owner of an All-Star award, Chin can acknowledge that it actually was ‘a great year’ for Wexford. Diarmuid O’Keeffe got an All-Star too while eight players in total from Wexford were nominated having not previously received a hurling All-Star since Damien Fitzhenry’s in 2004.

Whatever about O’Keeffe being honoured, the Chin story is most remarkable. He was born in 1992, a few years after his father arrived in the country from Malaysia without a word of English, to work in a family restaurant in Wexford. Growing up, Chin was encouraged to play all the sports; soccer, hurling and football — his mother didn’t fancy boxing — and ended up representing the county’s senior teams in all codes, if you include League of Ireland activity with Wexford Youths.

“My mother was dropping me to a bar to meet a couple of the club lads after the announcement that I had received an All-Star and she was getting emotional in the car,” said Chin. “People would know me for who I am now but for her, something like this reminds her of when I was a kid, climbing up door frames and stuff. It brought her back to those memories of when I was a kid and it’s funny that things like this can do that, you know.

“She was mentioning it to me in the car that night, she just kept saying, ‘I’m so proud of you’ and I just wanted her to recognise how proud she should be of herself because there’s all those things that they do, as parents.

“That’s what I’m talking about, it means so much for them and I was so happy for them because it’s just not possible without the parents, and the club, and it’s what I tried to get her to understand because she wasn’t seeing that side of it.

“I run out onto the field and I play and this year I had performances that led to me getting an All-Star. But it was what she was doing in the background for me to achieve that stuff and it wouldn’t have been possible without her. Sometimes they don’t see that stuff. I think this is why we had that moment.”

O’Keeffe, born in the same year, was a constant companion throughout the journey up through the Wexford ranks.

That journey is far from complete and after Saturday’s Aer Lingus sponsored New York Hurling Classic at Citi Field, the Wexford joint captain will start to lay down the foundations for what he hopes will be an All-Ireland winning season in 2020.

“It would be foolish of me to say, ‘this is our goal at the end of the year’ or ‘that is our aspiration’,” said Chin.

“Obviously we have those but the reason for the little bit of success we had this year was having short-term goals and we just put everything into achieving those short-term goals.”

What’s certain is that Davy Fitzgerald will be in charge again, for a fourth season. Chin thought at certain stages the Clare man may not recommit.

“It was coming in waves, one day I’m thinking, ‘No, no, I just don’t think he’s going to leave’ and then there were other days that might come around and I thought, ‘Jesus, it doesn’t look good. I think he’s gone’. Coming closer to the time, I actually felt he was gone. But then every time we had a conversation I just felt better about it. I felt, ‘Jaysus no, the mood is a bit different now’.”

More on this topic

Davy Fitzgerald agrees to fourth season as Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald agrees to fourth season as Wexford manager

Paul Galvin handed two-year term as new Wexford football managerPaul Galvin handed two-year term as new Wexford football manager

Wexford players ready to hit the road to retain DavyWexford players ready to hit the road to retain Davy

'They can't let him go' - Wexford should do all in their power to keep Davy Fitz, Hogan says'They can't let him go' - Wexford should do all in their power to keep Davy Fitz, Hogan says

TOPIC: Wexford GAA

More in this Section

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'

Southgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ publicSouthgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ public

GAA relax training ban rules during pre-seasonGAA relax training ban rules during pre-season


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fastion. By Paul McLachen.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »