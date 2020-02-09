News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Childs and Corbett complete smash-and-grab Limerick win

By Charlie Keegan
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 06:32 PM

Limerick 1-7 - 0-9 Carlow

A pointed penalty by Limerick centre-back Iain Corbett in the dying seconds gave the Treaty County a dramatic win in a Division 4 tie played in high wind and a first-half downpour.

Limerick captain Iain Corbett scored the winner.
Limerick captain Iain Corbett scored the winner.

It was a real smash and grab by the visitors, to take their third league win on the bounce.

Carlow led by three points (0-9 to 0-6) going into injury-time and looked to have the points in safekeeping.

But Limerick struck for a goal from left-half-back Robert Childs, the umpire adjudging the ball crossed the line despite the best efforts of home goalie Robert Sansom.

Then Limerick midfielder Tommy Childs won a great kickout and played in Danny Neville, who was hauled down in the large square. Corbett pointed the penalty and the final whistle sounded.

Carlow lost midfielder Seán Murphy in the first half to a second yellow card, a fate which also befell Limerick midfielder Tommy Griffin in the second half. Carlow full-back Shane Redmond was black carded in injury time as Carlow finished with 13.

Scorers for Limerick: R Child (1-1); A Enright (0-2); C Fahy, J Lee (free), D Neville, I Corbett (pen) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Carlow: P Broderick (0-5, 4 frees, 1 45); S Gannon (0-2); B Murphy, D Foley (0-1 each)

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; P Maher, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy, I Corbett, R Childs; T Griffin; T Childs; P De Brún, C Fahy, J Naughton; J Lee, A Enright, D Neville.

Subs: J Ryan for Naughton (49); S O’Carroll for De Brún (49); H Bourke for Lee (62); D Lyons for Enright (64)

CARLOW: R Sansom; L Roberts, S Redmond, J Moore; J Morrissey, R Walker, R Dunphy; S Murphy, E Ruth; P Broderick, D St Ledger, D O’Brien; S Gannon, B Murphy, D Walshe

Subs: D Foley for Walshe (60); C Doyle for Moore (61), L Walker for O’Brien (65); M Furey for Walker (69).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

- In the other Division 4 tie, Antrim defeated London 0-14 to 0-10 at Ruislip

More on this topic

14-man Roscommon hand Clare a reality check14-man Roscommon hand Clare a reality check

Westmeath hold on in low-scoring encounter with FermanaghWestmeath hold on in low-scoring encounter with Fermanagh

Lively Longford maintain their unbeaten start to Division 3Lively Longford maintain their unbeaten start to Division 3

13-man Tipperary fail to score from play in Derry defeat13-man Tipperary fail to score from play in Derry defeat

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Women's Six Nations: Five-star Ireland ease past WalesWomen's Six Nations: Five-star Ireland ease past Wales

McEnaney 'absolutely delighted', Farrell 'happy', after Dublin draw with Monaghan McEnaney 'absolutely delighted', Farrell 'happy', after Dublin draw with Monaghan

Kieran McGeeney: 'I don't get great joy in it but it's Armagh night'Kieran McGeeney: 'I don't get great joy in it but it's Armagh night'

Paul Galvin: 'Hard to really call it football' but Wexford hold outPaul Galvin: 'Hard to really call it football' but Wexford hold out


Lifestyle

Paul McLauchlan looks at the trends from men’s fashion weekMenswear: A sign of the times at Fashion Week

Hannah Stephenson selects five romantic plants for Valentine’s DayLove is in the air with these romantic blooms

In a new book, weight-loss surgeon Dr Andrew Jenkinson looks at the new science of metabolism. But can we blame those unwanted pounds on our genes? asks Marjorie BrennanAre your genes to blame for your weight gain?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »