Childs and Corbett complete smash-and-grab Limerick win

Limerick 1-7 - 0-9 Carlow

A pointed penalty by Limerick centre-back Iain Corbett in the dying seconds gave the Treaty County a dramatic win in a Division 4 tie played in high wind and a first-half downpour.

Limerick captain Iain Corbett scored the winner.

It was a real smash and grab by the visitors, to take their third league win on the bounce.

Carlow led by three points (0-9 to 0-6) going into injury-time and looked to have the points in safekeeping.

But Limerick struck for a goal from left-half-back Robert Childs, the umpire adjudging the ball crossed the line despite the best efforts of home goalie Robert Sansom.

Then Limerick midfielder Tommy Childs won a great kickout and played in Danny Neville, who was hauled down in the large square. Corbett pointed the penalty and the final whistle sounded.

Carlow lost midfielder Seán Murphy in the first half to a second yellow card, a fate which also befell Limerick midfielder Tommy Griffin in the second half. Carlow full-back Shane Redmond was black carded in injury time as Carlow finished with 13.

Scorers for Limerick: R Child (1-1); A Enright (0-2); C Fahy, J Lee (free), D Neville, I Corbett (pen) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Carlow: P Broderick (0-5, 4 frees, 1 45); S Gannon (0-2); B Murphy, D Foley (0-1 each)

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; P Maher, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy, I Corbett, R Childs; T Griffin; T Childs; P De Brún, C Fahy, J Naughton; J Lee, A Enright, D Neville.

Subs: J Ryan for Naughton (49); S O’Carroll for De Brún (49); H Bourke for Lee (62); D Lyons for Enright (64)

CARLOW: R Sansom; L Roberts, S Redmond, J Moore; J Morrissey, R Walker, R Dunphy; S Murphy, E Ruth; P Broderick, D St Ledger, D O’Brien; S Gannon, B Murphy, D Walshe

Subs: D Foley for Walshe (60); C Doyle for Moore (61), L Walker for O’Brien (65); M Furey for Walker (69).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

- In the other Division 4 tie, Antrim defeated London 0-14 to 0-10 at Ruislip