News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Charlie Redmond: Connolly is Dublin’s greatest ever forward

Charlie Redmond: Connolly is Dublin’s greatest ever forward
By Paul Keane
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Dublin great Charlie Redmond has insisted there’ll be no ‘resentment’ if Diarmuid Connolly beats a lionheart performer like Bernard Brogan to an All-Ireland final bench spot.

Veteran Brogan has battled back from a horror cruciate injury in 2018, though didn’t make the 26 against Mayo, while Connolly, just weeks after returning to the squad, came on as a substitute.

Redmond said he hopes that Brogan is at least included on the bench for Sunday’s final against Kerry, when Dublin challenge for five All-Ireland wins in a row, but doesn’t believe there’ll be any fall-out if Connolly beats him to it.

Redmond said the same applies for any Dublin player that may be denied a bench role following Connolly’s return. “I don’t think there would be resentment within the team,” said Redmond, who admitted he would like Brogan to at least tog out.

“I certainly hope he does. There’s no doubt he has more days behind him in a Dublin jersey than in front of him. But I think, for a man who has given the service to the county that he has given over the years, it would be a fitting climax to his career - if it is to be his climax.

READ MORE

Dublin defenders will decide which Kerry forwards to mark

“Then again, Jim Gavin will be looking at who is the best forward that serves him to go in at a certain time. Would it be Bernard? Would it be Connolly? There are a number of permutations. So you have to look at that if you are Jim but, personally as a Dublin supporter, as a past Dublin player, I would love to see him get a jersey on Sunday.

Even if Dublin weren’t to prevail, for him to wear the jersey, if it is to be his last time to wear it, to do so on All-Ireland final Sunday would be great.

Redmond said he had no issues with Connolly’s mid-summer recall and felt it was a no-brainer for Gavin.

“For me Diarmuid Connolly is the greatest forward Dublin has ever produced and think of what we’ve produced over the years in Hanahoe, Keaveney, Hickey, O’Toole, Kevin Heffernan himself,” said Redmond, an All-Ireland winning attacker in 1995.

“For me, this guy is the best.

Did I think we’d see him again in a Dublin jersey this season? No. I thought that boat had sailed.

Redmond said the bigger picture is that it’s down to rare talents like Connolly and Brogan that Dublin are in this position, going for the five in a row, and not any perceived privileged financial position.

“Listen, we’re there to be knocked, champions are always there to be knocked,” he said. “They can do what they want and they can say what they want, the best thing you can do is nothing, just don’t react, ‘Yeah, you’re right’, and walk away. If they want to stop us getting the sponsorship and getting the rewards - then beat us. Then you’ll get the sponsorship and you’ll get the rewards. But you have to beat us.”

- Charlie Redmond was speaking at the launch of the Londis 7s, the senior All-Ireland football 7s tournament at Kilmacud Crokes.

READ MORE

Mayo's Andy Moran announces inter-county football retirement

Quirke's Final Preview: Kerry's matchups. The Fenton factor. Walsh wildcard. Gough controversy

More on this topic

17 Kerry players set for first final experience17 Kerry players set for first final experience

Michael Darragh Macauley happier to do his talking on the fieldMichael Darragh Macauley happier to do his talking on the field

Five in a row for Dubs would not be end of world, says Ó SéFive in a row for Dubs would not be end of world, says Ó Sé

Five not the magic number for DublinFive not the magic number for Dublin

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

Non-league Crumlin United to host Bohs in FAI Cup quarter-finalsNon-league Crumlin United to host Bohs in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Neale Fenn confirmed as Cork City head coachNeale Fenn confirmed as Cork City head coach

Barcelona coach Valverde praises Griezmann after win over Real BetisBarcelona coach Valverde praises Griezmann after win over Real Betis

Pochettino was primed for tough selection questions after Newcastle defeatPochettino was primed for tough selection questions after Newcastle defeat


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »