Charleville take league honours despite losing Darragh Fitzgibbon to injury

Darragh Fitzgibbon in action for Charleville in the Cork Premier IHC last year. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Therese O’Callaghan
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Charleville 3-16 - 0-13 Mallow

Charleville proved too strong for 14-man Mallow in the RedFM Division 2 HL final in Buttevant. Last year’s Premier intermediate champions were never in any danger of defeat. However, there was concern over a hand injury picked up by Darragh Fitzgibbon who was taken to hospital.

Ben O’Connor’s charges led 1-8 to 0-6 at the break and stepped it up further in difficult conditions in the second half. With nine different scorers, Andrew Cagney struck 2-4 while Gavin Kelleher hit 1-2.

Mallow, for whom Charlie Carroll and Sean Hayes shared eight points, were reduced to 14 men when Ronan Mills saw red for the foul on Fitzgibbon before the interval.

Meanwhile, Valley Rovers edged past Watergrasshill 1-15 to 2-11 in the Division 3 final at Blarney.

Scorers for Charleville: A Cagney (2-4, 0-2 frees), G Kelleher (1-2), D Fitzgibbon (0-3, 0-1 free), K O’Connor (0-2), C Carroll, M Kavanagh, S Gleeson, B Casey and C Buckley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes (0-3 frees, 0-1 65) and C Carroll (0-4 each), C Murphy and P Lyons (0-2 each), D Moynihan (0-1).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, F Cagney, M O’Flynn; B O’Connell, A Dennehy (Capt), C Carroll; K O’Connor, M Kavanagh; D Fitzgibbon, T Hawe, S Gleeson; A O’Connor, G Kelleher, A Cagney.

Subs: C Buckley for D Fitzgibbon (28 inj), B Casey for A Dennehy (52), S Buckley for T Hawe (57), K Cagney for A O’Connor (57), D Hedderman for B Casey (63 inj).

MALLOW: B Carey; N O’Riordan, F O’Neill, J Healy; R Mills, D Moynihan, P Healy (Capt); P Lyons, J O’Hanlon; D Hayes, C Carroll, K Mills; S Hayes, S O’Callaghan, C Murphy.

Subs: P Herlihy for S O’Callaghan (23), R Harkin for C Murphy (36 inj), G Sweeney for J O’Hanlon (54), D Buckley for S Hayes (55 inj).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).

