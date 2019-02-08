‘Change the handpass rule or start to call it’, says Sheedy

Liam Sheedy believes referees are not calling enough throw balls and the GAA may have to amend the handpass rule.

The Tipperary manager felt there were six to eight thrown balls in their game against Limerick last Saturday when only two were blown by referee Seán Cleere.

And he reckons it’s symptomatic of a wider issue.

“If you’re looking for the double movement, in the main it’s not happening so we either change the rule or we start to call it.

"I did feel instances during the match where I said, ‘That’s a blatant throw’ but look, we got caught for one, they got caught for one. Dan (McCormack) was done for one out here (in Semple) and it was touch and go so it’s hard to call.

“But I think one of the things we’ve got to sort is what’s okay, because I think the refs are pulling for one or two and that’s not really the story of the game.

READ MORE: NUIG through to Fitzgibbon Cup semi finals as LIT rue missed chances

"For me in terms of, I think there’s probably more and refs probably think ‘I better find one or two and that’ll keep the authorities happy’.”

Meanwhile, Sheedy apologised for goalkeeper Brian Hogan being instructed not to speak about Tipperary at a media event last month.

However, the Portroe man expressed disappointment with how the matter was subsequently treated in the press.

“I came from media, I worked for the last number of years in media. It was crossed wires. I probably take responsibility for it myself.

He said he was going to a Fitzgibbon launch and I said, ‘Power on, talk about the Fitzgibbon, we’ll be running our own launch for Tipp.’ I sort of probably tried to say, ‘Well that’s Fitzgibbon and we’ll have our own media in Tipp’ like I always did.

"It should never have happened. I understand the importance of the role that the media play in promoting our games so I apologise for the mishap.

“I felt some people in the media jumped on it unfairly. I felt some of the coverage (of the incident) was incorrect and that disappointed me.

"I wasn’t going to answer back because I know that deep down that we will get loads of exposure and we see value in it.

"It shouldn’t have happened but unfortunately it did. I’d be disappointed with what some people took and wrote on the back of it but, that’s life, I can’t control that.”