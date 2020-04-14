Championships postponed until early July 'at the earliest'

The GAA have confirmed the inter-county championships have been postponed and won’t be rescheduled until early July “at the earliest”.

Ahead of a remote convening of Special Congress to empower the organisation’s management committee to make decisions on the Championship format and scheduling, Croke Park has released a statement outlining their situation.

That means the All-Ireland finals will certainly be pushed back into the autumn should the Championship go ahead this year. It also remains the intention of the GAA to complete at least those outstanding promotion and relegation-related games in the Allianz Football and Hurling League.

The statement reads: “The GAA acknowledges last weekend’s Government announcement of the extension of current restrictions until May 5 and its impact on the scheduling of sporting events and working practices, and has factored the extension of the arrangements into its contingency planning. To that end, the Association can confirm that club activity remains suspended until May 5.

“The Senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available. However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

“When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues, or at least those games that have a bearing on next year’s divisions, where possible.”

On the matter of the Special Congress, the statement continued: “A Special Congress, held remotely, will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility to allow us vary competition structures, if required, in advance of resuming games.

“In keeping with the approach of the Association since the start of this crisis, all of our decisions will be based on the advice of the medical professionals and the government.

“Finally, the GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines.”