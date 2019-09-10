Champions Cork lead the way in minor football team of the year

All-Ireland champions Cork and beaten finalists Galway lead the way in the Electric Ireland minor football team of the year, with four players from either county selected.

Cork edged Galway after a gripping All-Ireland final which required extra-time, but there could be no separating them in the team of the year selection.

Cork have two players in the half-back line, Darragh Cashman and Daniel Linehan, while captain Conor Corbett, following his 1-7 final contribution, is an obvious pick at centre-forward.

Buttevant’s Michael O’Neill, who did not feature in either of Cork’s opening two games because of injury and was only a sub on the evening of their provincial final defeat, is selected at left-half forward off the back of his impressive showings in the All-Ireland quarter-final, semi-final, and final.

Corner-back Jonathan McGrath, midfielder James McLaughlin, and inside pair Tomo Culhane and Oisin Fox are the four Galway players to make the 15.

Munster champions Kerry are represented through goalkeeper Devon Burns and goalkeeper Dylan Geaney.

Mayo also have two players on the team of the year, full-back Oisin Tunney and midfielder Ethan Henry.

Monaghan (Ronan Boyle), Tyrone (James Donaghy), and Kildare (Aaron Browne) complete the selection.

Here we go, the Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year 2019! Congratulations to 15 amazing players #GAAThisIsMajor More about each player 👇 pic.twitter.com/TUouN3mQMv— Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) September 10, 2019

Electric Ireland minor football team of the year: D Burns (Na Gaeil, Kerry); J McGrath (Caherlistrane, Galway), O Tunney (Breaffy, Mayo), R Boyle (Truagh Gaels, Monaghan); D Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), D Linehan (Castlemagner, Cork), J Donaghy (Carrickmore St Colmcilles, Tyrone); E Henry (Mayo Gaels, Mayo), J McLaughlin (Moycullen, Galway); A Browne (Celbridge, Kildare), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers, Cork), M O’Neill (Buttevant, Cork); D Cox (Moycullen, Galway), T Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway), D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry).

