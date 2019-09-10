News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Champions Cork lead the way in minor football team of the year

Champions Cork lead the way in minor football team of the year
Cork's Conor Corbett makes the team after his 1-7 final contribution. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 01:07 PM

All-Ireland champions Cork and beaten finalists Galway lead the way in the Electric Ireland minor football team of the year, with four players from either county selected.

Cork edged Galway after a gripping All-Ireland final which required extra-time, but there could be no separating them in the team of the year selection.

Cork have two players in the half-back line, Darragh Cashman and Daniel Linehan, while captain Conor Corbett, following his 1-7 final contribution, is an obvious pick at centre-forward.

Buttevant’s Michael O’Neill, who did not feature in either of Cork’s opening two games because of injury and was only a sub on the evening of their provincial final defeat, is selected at left-half forward off the back of his impressive showings in the All-Ireland quarter-final, semi-final, and final.

Corner-back Jonathan McGrath, midfielder James McLaughlin, and inside pair Tomo Culhane and Oisin Fox are the four Galway players to make the 15.

Munster champions Kerry are represented through goalkeeper Devon Burns and goalkeeper Dylan Geaney.

Mayo also have two players on the team of the year, full-back Oisin Tunney and midfielder Ethan Henry.

Monaghan (Ronan Boyle), Tyrone (James Donaghy), and Kildare (Aaron Browne) complete the selection.

Electric Ireland minor football team of the year: D Burns (Na Gaeil, Kerry); J McGrath (Caherlistrane, Galway), O Tunney (Breaffy, Mayo), R Boyle (Truagh Gaels, Monaghan); D Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), D Linehan (Castlemagner, Cork), J Donaghy (Carrickmore St Colmcilles, Tyrone); E Henry (Mayo Gaels, Mayo), J McLaughlin (Moycullen, Galway); A Browne (Celbridge, Kildare), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers, Cork), M O’Neill (Buttevant, Cork); D Cox (Moycullen, Galway), T Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway), D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry).

READ MORE

Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch ‘completely reconstructed’

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?

More on this topic

O’Mahony: Dublin bench weakness a mythO’Mahony: Dublin bench weakness a myth

Sideline generals must choose curve or swerveSideline generals must choose curve or swerve

Kerry survived the beast. Now to mount its head on their wallKerry survived the beast. Now to mount its head on their wall

Rochford to replace Brolly on RTÉ’s live TV panel for All-Ireland final replayRochford to replace Brolly on RTÉ’s live TV panel for All-Ireland final replay

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

#RWC2019 team guides as they are announced#RWC2019 team guides as they are announced

'They were giving me hugs and I felt like a prick then': Stephen Ireland reflects on granny controversy'They were giving me hugs and I felt like a prick then': Stephen Ireland reflects on granny controversy

Everton’s Yerry Mina fined and warned over conduct after breaching betting rulesEverton’s Yerry Mina fined and warned over conduct after breaching betting rules

88-year-old president’s prize winner ‘not old enough for a buggy yet’88-year-old president’s prize winner ‘not old enough for a buggy yet’


Lifestyle

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »