Champions Cork impress while Kilkenny and Limerick also open camogie championship campaign with wins

All-Ireland champions Cork cruised to a 3-19 to 0-9 triumph over Clare in Sixmilebridge. The Banner were well in the game at half time, trailing by just 1-6 to 0-5 after Katrina Mackey’s 19th minute goal had the champions ahead.

It was one-way traffic after the resumption though, Ger O’Connell’s charges having no answer to the scoring power of Paudie Murray’s team, with Mackey and Linda Collins adding goals and Cork recording 10 individual scorers.

Elsewhere in Group 2, Dubin were pushed all the way to the wire before registering a 1-16 to 0-12 triumph over Meath at Parnell's that slightly flattered Frank Browne’s girls.

Ray Gavin will be delighted that his crew were so competitive, recovering from the concession of second-minute Kerrie Finnegan goal to lead approaching half-time thanks to four points from Jane Dolan, only for a brace of Sinéad Wylde scores to make it 1-5 to 0-7 at the break.

Wylde and the returning Siobhán Kehoe gave the Dubs the upper hand but scores from Dolan and Kristina Troy brought Meath back to within a goal of their rivals. Dublin slotted the last four points however to remove any doubt.

The other game between Waterford and Tipperary at The Ragg was abandoned due to a serious injury to a Tipperary player with four minutes of normal time remaining and the Déise girls leading by 1-15 to 0-14.

READ MORE Kerry condemn Offaly to the Christy Ring Cup

Beth Carton was in scintillating form for Waterford shooting eight points, while Orla Hickey claimed the goal. Orla O’Dwyer had five points for Tipperary before the game was abandoned.

In Group 1, Kilkenny turned around their National League final reverse at the hands of Galway coming out two-point winners in their Championship opener today.

A fortunate 35th minute goal by Miriam Walsh proved the difference between the sides as they commenced their All-Ireland Camogie Championship with a 1-13 to 0-14 at Kenny Park

Galway were left licking their wounds at the final whistle, but will expect to have a big say in affairs before the season is over as three teams come out of both groups.

Team captain Sarah Dervan was inspirational for the Tribeswomen, while Carrie Dolan shot nine points but Kilkenny, runners-up in the last two Championships after being victorious in 2016, were in no mood to yield.

Meanwhile, Limerick got the better of Offaly in a belter at the LIT Gaelic Grounds by 2-16 to 2-12.

The Shannonsiders had local legend Ciarán Carey, father of star defender Sarah operating in an advisory role, while Offaly are coached by ex-Kilkenny star Richie Power and it was Power who would have been happier at the break, with the Faithful leading 1-7 to 0-8 thanks to Christine Cleary’s fourth minute goal.

The hosts trailed by a goal approaching the final quarter but that was nullified by a sensational solo goal from Rebecca Delee.

Arlene Watkins responded in kind at the other end but Mike Wall’s side failed to score again, while Declan Nash’s troops hit 1-4, Niamh Mulcahy bringing the teams level with three points to bring her tally to 0-11, before Delee grabbed her second goal and a point to put the tie to bed.