Chairperson Tracey Kennedy says fixtures clash unavoidable

The decision to fix seven Cork senior club championship fixtures on the same day as the county contests the All-Ireland camogie final was unavoidable, according to Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

Cork GAA Chairperson Treacy Kennedy

As has been the case in recent years, a number of club championship matches are clashing with Cork’s latest bid for O’Duffy Cup glory. There is one Cork SHC and six SFC games down for decision on Sunday, including Carrigaline versus Douglas which throws in at 3.30pm. The latter club have three players — Julie White and the Mackey twins, Katrina and Pamela — on the Cork camogie team.

Between intermediate, premier intermediate, and senior, there are 11 championship games fixed for Sunday.

Personally and as a group, we would love to be able to clear the schedule entirely for the camogie final. But despite our best efforts, it is just not possible,” said Kennedy.

“Because of the new inter-county season, we weren’t able to play any club games during the summer. We are left with a very condensed programme of games to finish our championships. It would just not be physically possible to clear a complete Sunday.

“We have done the best we can to get as many games off the programme on Sunday. There are a couple of games still going ahead because we couldn’t change them, those clubs had issues with playing any other time that weekend.”

On Sunday last, there was only one championship fixture, across both codes in senior, premier intermediate, and intermediate played.

The Cork county board chairperson said there was not a concerted effort made to keep the day relatively free of club action on account of the All-Ireland football final.

“The reason Sunday was clear wasn’t necessarily because of the football final. We did play a game in the evening. We had to play a number of games on Friday and Saturday because clubs had players involved with Imokilly (a divisional side) on Sunday. We had to keep those games away from the Sunday. We also had UCC playing. Again, there were games moved because of that.

Unfortunately, we are at the very peak of activity over the next couple of weeks because the hurlers got to an All-Ireland semi-final and we were only resuming our championship after that.

"All we can do is keep as many games as we can away from the Sunday. It is not possible to completely clear a Sunday. It is a pity it is that way. We would prefer it to be different but there are Munster club championship deadlines.

“I’ll be in Croke Park, but I can understand people having a difficulty choosing.”

Kennedy did reveal the Cork camogie team have used Páirc Uí Chaoimh during the summer for training and that the ladies footballers will train there ahead of their All-Ireland final on Sunday week. There’s likely to be a number of club games on the afternoon Cork battle with Dublin on September 16.

“We are delighted that we have been able to make our facilities in Páirc Uí Chaoimh available to Cork camogie and ladies football ahead of their All-Ireland final. Unfortunately, clearing the schedule for Sunday was just not possible.”

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Stand by for seven in a row but Dubs are still good for the game