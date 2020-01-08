Christians survive Colman's siege to set up all-Cork Harty Cup semi-final

CBC 1-13 - 1-12 St Coleman's Fermoy

Honours to CBC in this Harty Cup quarter-final, the city side edging out St Colman’s by the bare minimum at Watergrasshill, holding out in additional time as the east Cork school laid siege to their goal.

Over the hour Christians were by far the more clinical side, not hitting a wide until the 24th minute of the game, and they also had the benefit of a first-half goal which jumpstarted their efforts and demoralised their opponents.

The city side also had the game’s dominant personality in Jack Cahalane - the dual minor was named at full-forward but ranged all over the field to good effect and was his side’s top scorer from play and placed balls, ending with 0-9 to his name. On top of his scoring, Cahalane’s ability to carry the ball and stretch the opposition defence was a huge weapon in Christians’ armoury.

Both sides started well, with Robbie Cotter and Cahalane (65) hitting points for Christians and St Colman’s replying through Jake Carr and Darragh Flynn: the latter’s fine long-range striking was the cornerstone of Colman’s challenge throughout the game.

The sides were at 0-3 apiece when Christians moved up a gear: Cotter and Eoghan Kirby points were supplemented by two Cahalane frees, and though Flynn hit a free to cut their lead, Cahalane was exerting more of an influence for Christians, winning the ball and making ground with every possession: at the end of the first quarter he had two more points from play, though Flynn’s two frees meant that Colman’s were at least keeping in touch. A good strike by Colman’s Dan Roche made it a one-point game but the east Cork men’s wide-count was also mounting.

With five minutes to the break Christians struck for that vital goal: a long delivery from Pierce Cummins carried to Colman’s keeper Cian Hogan, but Cahalane and Daire Burke put him under immense pressure. When they turned the ball over Burke cracked home a good goal.

There was still time for Cahalane to hit a long-range free before the break, which left Christians in the driving seat, 1-10 to 0-8.

On the resumption Colman’s rejigged their forward line, bringing on subs Bend Nodwell and Shane Cotter, and moving centre-back Daire O’Leary to wing-forward. They had the first score - a Flynn 65 - but Cahalane was now carrying the fight to them in earnest, replying with a point off the run. Darragh Daly and O’Leary hit points for Colman’s but each time Cahalane responded, preserving the city side’s five-point lead.

With centre-back Carthach Daly and centre-forward Niall Hartnett providing good support to Cahalane, Christians looked to be cruising, 1-13 to 0-11, as they entered the final quarter, but they wouldn’t score again before the end.

Flynn pointed a 65 but then Colman’s shooting left them down, as they hit four wides in a row. With four minutes left they struck: centre-forward Adam Walsh won a good ball and slipped a quick pass to sub Nodwell, who crashed home a good goal.

In the remaining couple of minutes Colman’s laid siege to the opposition goal but couldn’t manage a score: Christians’ keeper Eoin O’Neill showed admirable coolness to marshal his defence when a couple of dangerous balls dropped in around the square, and they duly held out for a deserved win.

Christians will be happy with the win, and the performance of Cahalane in particular, but their management will be concerned with the way Colman’s were able to dominate the final quarter: if the men in green and white had functioning radar they might well be the semi-finalists this morning.

However, those wides proved fatal in the end, particularly when set against Christians’ efficiency in front of goal.

Scorers for Colman’s: D. Flynn (0-7)(0-3 frees, 0-3 65s); B. Nodwell (1-0); D. Roche (0-2); D. O’Leary, D. Daly, J. Carr (0-1 each)

Scorers for CBC: J. Cahalane (0-9)(0-4 frees, 0-2 65s); D. Burke (1-0), R. Cotter (0-3); E. Kirby (0-1).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); G Reddy (Midleton), S Kingston (Ballinora), E Downey (Glen Rovers); P Cummins (St Colman’s), C Daly (Lismore), G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), D McSweeney (Blarney); E Kirby (do), N Hartnett (Douglas)(c), E Kidney (Cobh); R Cotter (Blackrock), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Burke (Douglas).

Subs: E O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for Kidney (42).

ST COLMAN'S: C Hogan (Bride Rovers); P Condon (Harbour Rovers), C O'Brien (St Catherine’s)(JC), C. Condon (Fermoy); C. Howard (Lismore), D. O’Leary (Watergrasshill), C. Roche (Fermoy); D Daly (Fermoy), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); J. Carr (Fermoy), A. Walsh (Bride Rovers), L. Doocey (Castlelyons); D. Collins (Ballycastle Gaels); P Sheehan (do), D. Roche (do).

Subs: B Nodwell (Sarsfields) and S. Cotter (Castlelyons) for Collins and Sheehan (HT); C. Tobin (Bride Rovers) for D. Roche (58); L. Carey (Kilworth) for C. Condon (inj, 59).

Referee: T. Walsh (Waterford).