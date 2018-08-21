Cavan name new senior football manager

Cavan GAA have announced that ex-inter-county player Michael Graham has been ratified as the new senior manager.

Graham will have players from the four-in-a-row Ulster u-21 title winners from 2011 to 2014 to back-bone the side who will enter 2019 looking for a first senior provincial crown since 1997.

The five-time All-Ireland champions were managed this year by Mattie McGleenan and were beaten in the Championship by Donegal and Tyrone but did secure qualifier wins against Wicklow and Down.

New Man in Town. Mickey Graham appointed the new Cavan Senior Football Manager. pic.twitter.com/hlXo2wTI8U — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) August 21, 2018

Graham has had success at club level in recent years guiding Mullinalaghta of Longford to back-to-back county titles in 2016 and 2017 and winning three games in the Leinster club championship.

He has also won junior and intermediate titles in Cavan with the bainisteior's bib on and has managed the Breffni's minor side.

