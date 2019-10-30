Cavan champions not distracted by Donegal saga

They are heading into the unknown and while the identity of their Ulster club opponents on Sunday remains an uncertainty, Cavan champions Castlerahan are keeping the show on the road.

They are due to play the Donegal champions in the AIB Ulster club quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni on Sunday but they aren’t letting the Donegal saga distract them from their sole purpose of trying to get to the semi-final.

Defending Donegal and Ulster club winners Gaoth Dobhair face Naomh Conaill in a second replay of the Donegal SFC final tonight in MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal have confirmed a third replay on Saturday could happen if the teams draw after extra-time.

Castlerahan insist the eventual winners will have an advantage. “It is hard on them of course, but they will come in sharper than us,” claimed Castlerahan joint captain David Wright.

The Donegal county board confirmed yesterday that one club has so far agreed to a penalty shootout in Ballybofey tonight if they finish level again.

A provisional third replay has been pencilled in for this Saturday, November 2, with the Ulster club championship quarter-final trip to Kingpsan Breffni scheduled to take place just 24 hours later.

“We’re concentrating on ourselves, all we want to do is put in a big performance,” said Wright.

“Our management have been up [to Donegal] to the games and all through the Cavan championship we’ve done small stats on other teams, but it’s mostly about ourselves.

“Games is where it’s at. In training you only learn a certain amount and they will come in sharper than us.

“Tiredness will be a factor but both their teams have a strong bench.”