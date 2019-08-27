Cats great Fennelly tasked with reviving Faithfuls

Former Kilkenny star Michael Fennelly is set to be appointed as the new Offaly senior hurling manager. The 2011 hurler of the year has been recommended by the county’s management committee to take the position on a two-year term with an option for a third year.

An eight-time All-Ireland SHC winner, Fennelly has been entrusted in returning the Faithful County to the Joe McDonagh Cup and Division 1B. In a statement last night, the Offaly management enthused: “The aim of this appointment is to bring pride and stability back to the Offaly jersey with the support of Michael and his backroom team.

“Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and competence in all aspects of the modern-day team preparation. This is a challenging task and to be successful it will need the support of the players, their families, the clubs and all the people involved in Offaly GAA.

Michael has always conveyed a passionate interest in the dynamics of the manager’s role. This is shown through his commitment off the field by studying for a doctorate in leadership sport. Michael is looking forward to the upcoming Offaly club championship and will use these games as the platform to choose his panel for 2020.

“Michael is due to ratify his backroom team in the coming weeks. This is a very important time for Offaly hurling and we want to wish Michael all the best over the coming year with his backroom team and new panel of players.”

Fennelly, 35, was performance coach with the Kildare senior footballers this year. He is a sports science lecturer in Limerick IT.

Offaly will compete in the third tier Christy Ring Cup next year after a dismal 2019 season in which they suffered double relegation and Kevin Martin was removed as boss before Joachim Kelly took over on a temporary basis.

