Cathal McShane on brink of AFL career with Brisbane Lions - reports

A local report in Tyrone has claimed 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane is on the brink of starting an AFL career with Brisbane Lions.

A revelation at full-forward this year, the 23-year-old recently denied suggestions he was considering a move Down Under.

However, respected Tyrone GAA website Teamtalkmag tonight suggested he is about to ink a two-year deal with the Queensland club as he is set to travel there shortly.

Dublin and Ballyboden St Enda’s player James Madden is already on the books with the Lions while McShane’s 2013 Tyrone minor team-mate Conor McKenna has been starring for Essendon.

McShane’s departure would be a monumental blow for Mickey Harte who will have to do without Mattie Donnelly for a large part of the 2020 season.