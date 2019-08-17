News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Castletownroche bridge 21-year gap despite English heroics

Castletownroche bridge 21-year gap despite English heroics
By Joel Slattery
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 10:27 PM

Castletownroche 3-22 - 2-17 Lough Rovers

Despite a remarkable personal tally of 0-15, Johnny English came out on the losing side as Castletownroche secured a first Cork JBHC title in 21 years in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Lough Rovers, who were reliant on English’s accuracy from placed balls, kept pace with their opponents for most of this county final until late goals from Dane O’Neill and Niall Hazlewood sealed the win for the north Cork side.

After a dramatic semi-final victory against Freemount, Castletownroche coach Seanie Browne knew his players wouldn’t be found wanting when the chips were down late on.

“For a bunch of young fellas, a bunch of fellas who trained since last January you can’t ask for anything more,” he said.

They are full of character in fairness, they never ever gave up. It took us two periods of extra time in the semi-final and there is nobody that can ever question these guys again, I’m really proud of them.

Despite playing all the hurling in the first half, the winners only led by four points at the change of ends.

An early score from Mark O’Callaghan settled Castletown, levelling the game at 0-2 apiece before Johnathan O’Callaghan got the game’s first goal.

A long, seemingly harmless ball was played into the full-forward line but two Lough defenders mis-judged the flight of the sliotar leaving the two-time All-Ireland medallist in behind where he provided the cool finish.

Further white flags from Dane O’Neill and Muiris Browne helped extend the lead but discipline was costing them - the accuracy from placed balls from English keeping the city club in this contest.

Lough Rovers got a lifeline in the 26th minute when the men in red got a goal of their own.

Paul Cumming finished superbly to give his side some momentum heading into the break where they trailed 1-11 to 1-7.

A host of frees from English kept the Lough in the game in the second stanza before a well-taken goal from Kiely reduced the deficit to just one with less than 10 minutes to play.

Points from Mark and Johnathan O’Callaghan ensured the winners didn’t fall behind late on before the pair of injury-time goals secured the well-deserved victory.

READ MORE

Rebels' reign comes to an end as Galway emerge victorious

Scorers for Castletownroche: M. O’Callaghan 0-9 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65); D. O’Neill 1-4; J. O’Callaghan 1-2; D O’Connor 0-4; N. Hazlewood 1-1; M. Browne, J. Butterbarry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Lough Rovers: J English 0-15 (10f, 0-1 ’65); P. Cumming, D Kiely 1-0 each; T O’Keeffe 0-2.

CASTLETOWNROCHE: D Relihan; JP Ryan, T. Barrett, W. Madden; J. Browne, M. Browne, D. Relihan; D. O’Connor, S Skinner; J. Relihan, M. O’Callaghan, N. Hazlewood; D O’Neill; J. Batterberry, J. O’Callaghan.

Subs: P. Murphy for M Browne (48 mins); H. Farrell for JP Ryan (59 mins); P. Madden for J. Butterbarry (60 mins).

LOUGH ROVERS: G. Aherne; C. Crowley, S. Keane, J. Lee; C. Oliver, P. Foy, C. Keane; K. Kenneally, E O’Keeffe; J. O’Connor, J. English, P.Cunning; D.Cummins, T. O’Keeffe, A. O’Sullivan.

Subs: D. Kiely for A. O’Sullivan (29 mins).

REFEREE: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

More on this topic

Cork SFC: More than just bragging rights at stake as Carbery Rangers meet CastlehavenCork SFC: More than just bragging rights at stake as Carbery Rangers meet Castlehaven

Cork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month banCork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month ban

Cork IHC: Ward and Moylan help drive Douglas past ‘HassigCork IHC: Ward and Moylan help drive Douglas past ‘Hassig

Kevin O’Donovan: Club clash with Cork’s All-Ireland finals unavoidableKevin O’Donovan: Club clash with Cork’s All-Ireland finals unavoidable

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Gatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summitGatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summit

Manchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a pointManchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a point

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against TippKilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

Late Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against DunfermlineLate Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against Dunfermline


Lifestyle

Italy is a volatile place as you probably know, not just the passions of its people but is a place of active volcanos and frequent earthquakes. One of the most devastating earthquakes in recent years was the one that struck the Amatrice region in 2016.Wine with Leslie Williams: Some tasty Italian selections

It’s confirmed, being a dog owner is good for you. Esther McCarthy spoke to four celebrities about pride in their pooches.Animal magnetism: Celebrities and their treasured pets

We recently began watching a new sitcom called, ‘The Kids Are Alright’. It follows an American family in the early seventies as they raise eight sons.Lindsay Woods: I’m a dormant individual by nature but my children are adrenaline junkies

Rosscarbery antiques fair offers plenty of variety, writes Des O’Sullivan.See the value of rare notes and diamonds

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »