Castlehaven's Mark Collins on guard for Duhallow revenge mission

By Denis Hurley

In 2012, Castlehaven met Duhallow in the county SFC final, having lost to UCC in the previous year’s decider.

A tight game throughout looked to be going the way of the north-western divisional side when they pushed 0-9 to 0-7 ahead against a 14-man Haven in the final quarter but, at the death, a Mark Collins delivery towards the goalmouth was diverted home by Shane Nolan.

The Castletownshend/Union Hall side followed up that win with another against Nemo Rangers a year later. Collins, captain of the side this year, doesn’t attempt to play down their good fortune ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final clash with Duhallow in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2.15pm).

“We were haunted to get out that day,” he says.

“I remember looking at the scoreboard with about 15 minutes left and we were a couple of points behind and Chris Hayes had been sent off.

“We got a bit lucky. I’d be good friends with Aidan Walsh and Donncha O’Connor from Cork and they definitely see that as one that got away.

“They’ll be up for revenge on Sunday so we have to be ready for that.”

The Haven made it back to the final in 2015, Nemo atoning for the previous defeat as they won after a replay. In some eyes, that was felt to be the top of the mountain for the Haven, but under the management of Liam Collins, they have regenerated, exemplified by the 1-11 to 0-4 win over the Trabeg men in the quarter-final a fortnight ago.

“Obviously, between 2011 and 2015, we were very successful,” Mark Collins says.

“We lost some of the senior players from that team, Liam Collins and Dermot Hurley retired and they were very big players for us.

“The league results the last few years haven’t been great in Division 2, but there was savage potential among the younger lads.

“I’m not saying that they’re there yet, it takes time to fully bed in, but there had been some underage success - Cathal Maguire and Ronan Walsh were both Cork minors in the last few years and Andrew Whelton was one this year.”

Helping those younger players to acclimatise to big occasions was the AIB Toughest Rivalry clash with Erin’s Isle during the summer, when Harry Redknapp took charge of the Haven and Gianluca Vialli was over the Dublin side for the repeat of the controversial 1998 All-Ireland Club SFC final.

“Obviously, we knew it wasn’t going to be the be-all and the end-all,” Collins says.

“At the same time, we treated it like a championship game and prepared the same way. A couple of the lads mightn’t have been involved in big championship games before that so an occasion like that helped them get used to the environment and hopefully was a benefit against CIT and Nemo.”

Redknapp wasn’t asked to stay on for the championship though, with Collins hailing the impact of his first cousin, who is in his second year in charge.

“Liam isn’t a man of a lot of words,” he says, “he did his talking on the pitch and he’s incredibly well respected.

“When it was announced that he’d be taking over, I remember thinking that having so much respect from the players gave a manager a great chance.

“He has captained the Haven to a county [2003] and the younger fellas on the team would have looked up to him as a God when he was playing.”