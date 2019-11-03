Casey goal helps snap Aghabullogue's 28-year title drought

Aghabullogue 1-10 Ballyhea 0-9

An injury-time goal from Billy Casey helped Aghabullogue snap a 28-year losing streak to take the Cork JBHC title in Pairc Uí Rinn as they squeezed past Ballyhea.

In a low scoring contest, the accuracy of Aghabullogue corner forward, Casey, Patrick Finnegan, and Daniel Dineen ultimately proved to be enough to take the spoils with Ballyhea completely reliant on Neil Ronan for scores.

The victors led for 56 of the allotted 60 minutes but still needed Casey’s late long range goal and a final minute point from Finnegan to seal the deal.

Aghabullogue captain David Moynihan also put in a very credible shift at centre back with Donal and Dan Twomey providing plenty solidity at keeper and full back respectively.

It was a tough one on the Avondhu side after putting in a credible shift but it was hard to begrudge the victors as they looked good for the longest time.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: P Finnegan 0-5 (three frees), B Casey 1-1; D Dineen 0-3; E Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Ballyhea: N Ronan 0-9 (seven frees).

AGHABULLOGUE: D Twomey; A Hogan, D Twomey, K Barry-Murphy; B Buckley, D Moynihan, J Corkery; D Dineen, D Desmond; P Finnegan, M Twomey, G Murphy; J Murphy, E Murphy, B Casey.

Subs: T Long for D Desmond (bs)(4),T O’Leary for G Murphy (47), P O’Rourke for J Murphy (54), D Dineen for M Twomey (63).

BALLYHEA: G O’Shea; C Hanley, S Dennehy, M Crowley;O O’Brien, N Crowley, J O’Leary; J Barrett, D Copps; S O’Kelly, N Ronan, M Mortell; R Hanley, D O’Shaughnessy, L Crowley. Subs: E O'Sullivan for M Mortell (half Time), W Sheehan for D O’Shaughnessy (63).

Referee: C Walsh (Nemo Rangers)