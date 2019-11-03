News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Casey goal helps snap Aghabullogue's 28-year title drought

Casey goal helps snap Aghabullogue's 28-year title drought
Aghabullogue captain David Moynihan raises the Dan Hoare trophy after defeating Ballyhea at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Diarmuid Sheehan
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 09:13 PM

Aghabullogue 1-10 Ballyhea 0-9

An injury-time goal from Billy Casey helped Aghabullogue snap a 28-year losing streak to take the Cork JBHC title in Pairc Uí Rinn as they squeezed past Ballyhea.

In a low scoring contest, the accuracy of Aghabullogue corner forward, Casey, Patrick Finnegan, and Daniel Dineen ultimately proved to be enough to take the spoils with Ballyhea completely reliant on Neil Ronan for scores.

The victors led for 56 of the allotted 60 minutes but still needed Casey’s late long range goal and a final minute point from Finnegan to seal the deal.

Aghabullogue captain David Moynihan also put in a very credible shift at centre back with Donal and Dan Twomey providing plenty solidity at keeper and full back respectively.

It was a tough one on the Avondhu side after putting in a credible shift but it was hard to begrudge the victors as they looked good for the longest time.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: P Finnegan 0-5 (three frees), B Casey 1-1; D Dineen 0-3; E Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Ballyhea: N Ronan 0-9 (seven frees).

AGHABULLOGUE: D Twomey; A Hogan, D Twomey, K Barry-Murphy; B Buckley, D Moynihan, J Corkery; D Dineen, D Desmond; P Finnegan, M Twomey, G Murphy; J Murphy, E Murphy, B Casey.

Subs: T Long for D Desmond (bs)(4),T O’Leary for G Murphy (47), P O’Rourke for J Murphy (54), D Dineen for M Twomey (63).

BALLYHEA: G O’Shea; C Hanley, S Dennehy, M Crowley;O O’Brien, N Crowley, J O’Leary; J Barrett, D Copps; S O’Kelly, N Ronan, M Mortell; R Hanley, D O’Shaughnessy, L Crowley. Subs: E O'Sullivan for M Mortell (half Time), W Sheehan for D O’Shaughnessy (63).

Referee: C Walsh (Nemo Rangers)

More on this topic

'It's been an incredible journey for all of us': Basquel brothers lead the way as Ballyboden claim Dublin glory'It's been an incredible journey for all of us': Basquel brothers lead the way as Ballyboden claim Dublin glory

'There was talks the club might close': Russell Rovers back from the brink to win county title'There was talks the club might close': Russell Rovers back from the brink to win county title

'The feeling is better than any championship final': Derrygonnelly seal shock win in penalty shootout'The feeling is better than any championship final': Derrygonnelly seal shock win in penalty shootout

Dr Crokes tee up derby decider with East Kerry after replay winDr Crokes tee up derby decider with East Kerry after replay win


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Energia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 minsEnergia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 mins

Wexford Youths retain FAI Women's CupWexford Youths retain FAI Women's Cup

West Ham in need of a reality check after Newcastle defeat – Robert SnodgrassWest Ham in need of a reality check after Newcastle defeat – Robert Snodgrass

Pienaar hails South Africa’s World Cup success as bigger than 24 years agoPienaar hails South Africa’s World Cup success as bigger than 24 years ago


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

Ballet Ireland founder Anne Maher tells Helen O’Callaghan why it is marking its 21st year with a tour of a classic: ‘Swan Lake’The depths of love: Ballet Ireland founder talks 21 years in business and touring Swan Lake

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »