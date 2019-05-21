NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Carlow trio fail to get suspensions overturned before Championship opener

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 05:02 PM

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien has had his 20-week suspension upheld by the Central Appeals Committee.

The CAC have also upheld the 12-week suspensions doled out to coach Steven Poacher and midfielder Brendan Murphy.

All three were guilty of threatening behaviour towards the match referee following their League defeat to Down in March.

Their cases went all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority, who referred them back to the CAC.

Carlow begin their Leinster Championship campaign against Meath on Saturday.

