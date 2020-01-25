Carlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow

Carlow 0-11 - 0-9 Wicklow

Carlow footballers overcame the loss of star forward Paul Broderick to a straight red card after only two minutes play to post a gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow at Netwatch Culen Park.

Broderick was ordered off by Kildare referee Brendan Cawley for an off-the-ball incident.

But the home side dug in and, despite falling 0-3 to 0-1 in arrears on 18 minutes, Turlough O’Brien’s men led 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

Wicklow were unable to make use of the extra man, despite the promptings of their captain Delan Healy and could only record a single point from play in the match, that coming from skipper Healy on 15 minutes.

Carlow failed to score from play in the opening half but Brendan Murphy put that right with a superb point out of open play after 15 seconds of the restart.

The Garden County struggled to find the target, hitting a dozen wides to Carlow’s six. They did cut the leeway to a single point on 55 minutes when half time substitute Colin Byrne pointed after being awarded an inside mark.

But Carlow pulled away, the pace of Seán Murphy rewarded with a vital point from play after a trademark, lung-bursting run. Darragh O’Brien raised another Carlow white flag from a placed ball before Wicklow substitute Seanie Furlong closed the scoring from a 73rd minute free.

The football was scrappy and uninspiring in the main but the home support in the attendance of 1500 went home happy after a disciplined display after the early sending off.

Manager O’Brien said it had been “a disciplined performance” after the early loss of regular free-taker Broderick, adding that his charges had shown “great character.”

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 0-3, all frees, D Walshe 0-3, 0-2 frees, B Murphy, M Bambrick, J Morrissey, S Murphy, D O’Brien (free), 0-1 each. Scorers for Wicklow: C O’Brien 0-3, all frees, R Finn 0-2 (frees), D Healy, M Jackson (free), C Byrne (free), S Furlong (free), 0-1 each.

Carlow: R Sansom; M Bambrick, S Redmond, N Roche; J Morrissey, B Murphy, C Doyle; S Murphy, R Walker; P Broderick, D Foley, J Murphy; D Walshe, E Ruth, D O’Brien. Subs: J Moore for Roche (48); M Furey for Walker (62); C Crowley for Foley (62); L Roberts for Bambrick (74). Wicklow: M Jackson; O Manning, J Snell, J Hamilton; D Hayden, N Donnelly,. D Devereux; P O’Toole, R Finn; D Healy, M Kenny, P O’Keane; E Darcy, C O’Brien, G Murphy. Subs: C Byrne for Murphy (h/t); E Murtagh for Hamilton (h/t); A Maher for Hayden (48); S Furlong for O’Brien (64); D Fitzgerald for lManning (64).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).