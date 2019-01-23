Carlow IT put Cork IT to the sword in Sigerson Cup

IT Carlow 0-18 - 0-12 Cork IT

CASTLEHAVEN clubman Michael Hurley put Cork IT to the sword with a sensational exhibition of point scoring – he hit a total of 0-12, half of his tally coming from open play - as Pat Critchley's side emerged worthy six point victors of this fast-flowing Sigerson Cup 2nd round tie at the IT Carlow grounds last night.

The sides were level four times over the opening 20 minutes play when CIT looked lively. But from the word go the Cork defence struggled to deal with the wily Hurley, whose display marked him down as a real forward talent for the future.

With the sides tied at 0-6 apiece after 25 minutes neither side had been able to gain any significant advantage. But, three unanswered points from Hurley put the home team in front at the break.

It took Cork only five second half minutes to wipe out the arrears with points from play by Seán Walsh, Daniel Dineen and James Crean. But the visitors could not maintain their scoring surge and the home side wrested back the initiative.

A Hurley free quickly had Carlow back in front and from there to the end the home side upped the ante, steadily building on their lead with Richard Hitchcock, Jack Casey, Eoin Buggie, Niall Hughes and Daniel O'Sullivan giving their outstanding full forward good outfield support.

The Carlow mentors also made a significant substitution on 51sminutes when introducing substitute Diarmuid Whelan at left full forward, the Ballyroan Abbey, Laois clubman leaving his impact on proceedings with three well taken points, all from play.

In the end CIT ran out of time and to add to their woes midfielder Paul Walsh received a straight red card just before the final whistle sounded.

This was Cork's second defeat, having lost heavily to UCD while Carlow had gone down 1-16 to 0-14 to DCU in their opening encounter, thus keeping their hopes of Sigerson advancement alive.

Scorers for IT Carlow: M Hurley 0-12, 0-6f, D Whelan 0-3, D O'Sullivan, N Gately, B Carr 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork IT: D Dineen, J Crean, M Bradley, D O'Sullivan (0-1f) 0-2 each, A Browne, K O'Hanlon, R Walsh, S Walsh 0-1 each.

IT Carlow: D Campbell (Raheens); J Mitchell (Mohill), R Hitchcock (Park/Ratheniska), J Casey (Oran); C O'Toole (Tinryland), E Buggie (Stradbally), B Carr (Ardagh); T Griffin (Gerald Griffins), N Hughes (Tara Rocks/Kilanerin); P O'Toole (Kiltegan), N Doyle (Starlights), D O'Sullivan (Maynooth); N Gately (Creggs St Ciarans), M Hurley (Castlehaven), J Walsh (Gracefield).

Subs: S Ryan (Ballinascarthy) for Griffin (45); D Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey) for Walsh (51); S Maughan (Ellistown) for Doyle (55); S Crowley (Kilmihil) for Carr (58); D Lawler (Rheban) for Hurley (60).

Cork IT: C Kelly (Éire Óg); M Lordan (Ballinora), A Browne (Newmarket), S Howard (Dromtarriffe); N Donohue (Firies), E Lavers (Dohenys), B Sugrue (Renard); P Walsh (Kanturk), K O'Hanlon (Kilshannig); R Walsh (Kanturk), D Dineen (Cill na Martra), K O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers); D O'Sullivan (Firies), J Crean (Annauscaul), M Bradley (Aghabollogue).

Subs: A Casey (Kiskeam) for Kelly (h/t); S Walsh (Mitchelstown) for Lordan (h/t); B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers) for O'Donovan (41); G O'Brien (Kerins O'Rahillys) for R Walsh (50); B Hyland (Fr Sheehys) for O'Sullivan (50).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).