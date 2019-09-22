Can anyone halt Corofin’s march?

All-Ireland champions Corofin extended their unbeaten run in the Galway SFC to 42 games. They marched into the semi-finals, with an impressive, 1-16 to 1-10 win over Mountbellew/Moylough at Tuam Stadium.

They will now meet Salthill/Knocknacarra in the semi-finals, with Tuam Stars taking on Maigh Cuilinn in the other semi.

Mountbellew/Moylough almost ended Corofin’s reign last year, when they forced them to a county final replay, but there was no doubting Corofin’s dominance. They are in search of a seventh Galway title in a row and an 11th in 14 seasons.

All-Star Ian Burke struck for a goal after 20 minutes to give Corofin a 1-6 to 0-3 lead at the break, with veteran full-back Kieran Fitzgerald among the scorers for the champions. Mountbellew/Moylough, who brought injured former Galway star Joe Bergin off at the interval, lacked penetration up-front and only managed one point from play in the first-half.

Corofin, without Galway hurler Daithi Burke, continued to dominate after the restart, although a goal from Paul Donnellan and a run of points from Barry McHugh frees gave Mountbellew/Moylough some hope, but they never got closer than four points.

Gearoid Armstrong, younger brother of former Galway star, Sean, was the hero for Salthill/Knocknacarra. He hit the winner in the third minute of injury-time to break Claregalway’s hearts by 0-13 to 1-9. Claregalway sub Conor Flaherty levelled the match in injury-time, but Armstrong landed the winner in the final play, with his third point of the match.

The sides were level, at 0-7 to 1-4, at the break, after county player Danny Cummins shot to the net just before the interval. Salthill/Knocknacarra recovered from a slow start to the second-half and Robert Finnerty, son of manager, Anthony, the former Mayo player, brought his tally to six points before extra-time seemed inevitable, when Flaherty levelled in the dying moments, but there was still time for Armstrong to win it.

Former Galway captain Gary O’Donnell scored three points as Tuam Stars, the most prolific winners, with 25 titles but without a crown since 1994, advanced in an 0-11 to 0-8 victory over An Spidéal, at Pearse Stadium.

Tuam played against the breeze in the first-half, but were 0-7 to 0-2 ahead at the interval, with Noel Henry, O’Donnell, Gavin O’Connell, and Michael Mannion shooting early points. Padraig Eoin Ó Curraoin scored An Spidéal’s first point in the 11th minute and Dara Mac An Rí added a second, but Tuam went in at half-time five clear.

An Spidéal fought back and reduced the arrears to the minimum in the second-half, but O’Donnell scored a couple of late points to send Tuam Stars through. Galway defender David Wynne shot 1-3, but then was sent-off, in Maigh Cuillin’s 1-13 to 0-11 win over St Michael’s in the second of the double-header at Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

It was a tetchy affair. Maigh Cuillin’s other Galway stalwart, Gareth Bradshaw, was also sent off, while Keith Ward was red-carded for St Michael’s. County player Eamonn Brannigan scored a point as St Michael’s took a 0-8 to 0-7 half-time lead after recovering from a slow start.

Maigh Cuillin opened up a 0-5 to 0-1 lead, but St Michael’s dominated the second quarter and points from Eddie Hoare (two), Frank Daly, and Brian Harlowe pushed them ahead. Maigh Cuillin rallied in the second-half and Conor Bohan hit the decisive goal to send them through to the last-four.