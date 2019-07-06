Camogie wrap: Cool Cork make it three wins from three

All-Ireland champions Cork provided a coolly efficient performance as they dismantled Dublin by 2-20 to 0-9 to record a third win from as many games in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Paudie Murray’s crew are pursuing a third consecutive title and were far too strong for the hosts, laying the foundation for their victory with two goals in the first 17 minutes.

Hannah Looney and Orla Cotter already had points on the board when Linda Collins goaled in the eighth minute.

Collins, Cotter and Katrina Mackey added points and the Rebels had 1-6 on the board by the time Aisling Maher registered Dublin’s first point at the beginning of the second quarter.

Cork were ruthless however, and Amy O’Connor’s goal from the next passage of play rendered the reminder of the tie of statistical interest only. Chloe Sigerson added three points as the visitors led by 2-11 to 0-3 at half time.

Dublin certainly didn’t throw in the towel and Ali Twomey, Orla Beagan, Alex Griffin and Aoibhe Dillon all shot points but Cork kept the scoreboard ticking over as Cotter brought her tally to six points, and Looney, Collins, Julia White and Clíona Healy were also on target to confirm a comfortable success.

Tipperary pulled clear of a four-team logjam in second place in the group with their second win in a week, a very strong third quarter the key in a 2-12 to 1-7 triumph over Clare in Sixmilebridge.

The Premier County representatives began really strongly, responding to an early point by Fiona Lafferty for the home team with Eibhlís McDonnell pouncing for the first of her two goals. The Annacarty attacker followed up with a point – she finished with 2-2 from play - and further minors from Grace O’Toole and Cáit Devane put five between them.

Chloe Morey brought Clare back into it with a goal from a penalty, after Fiona Lafferty was fouled, and a couple of points from Orlaith Duggan left Ger O’Connell’s charges just a point in arrears at the interval, by 1-5 to 1-4.

They didn’t come out at the start of the second half however, Devane hitting four of her six points as the margin grew to six. Morey, who finished with a personal tally of 1-4, steadied the ship but McDonnell’s second goal sealed the deal for Niamh Lillis’s side.