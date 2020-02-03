News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Camogie officials confirm Tipperary as winners of League game in Limerick

By Colm O'Connor
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 03:58 PM

Camogie officials have confirmed that Tipperary defeated Limerick in yesterday's National League Division 1 fixture at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Referee Andrew Larkin speaks with Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney after some confusion over the actual scoreline versus the scoreline displayed on the scoreboard during the second half at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
There was confusion after the full-time whistle as supporters and media believed that Tipperary had won the game, however, it's understood that the match referee Andrew Larkin deemed the game a draw (1-7 to 0-10).

National officials commenced a review of the result last night and the findings were confirmed at 3.45pm today with Croke Park chiefs confirming that Tipperary had won by a point (1-6 to 0-10).

"Upon review by the Referee, in consultation with his Umpires and Match Officials, of the scoring in yesterday’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Group 2 fixture between Limerick v Tipperary we can now confirm the official match result as Limerick 1-6 Tipperary 0-10 resulting in a one-point victory for Tipperary. We would like to thank all involved for their patience regarding this matter."

It wasn’t looking great for Bill Mullaney’s Tipperary side as they only went in at the break level, 0-6 to 1-3, despite playing with the wind.

Joint captain Cáit Devane was magnificent, and she contributed five points, three of them from play, as she carried on her form of recent years. Nicole Walsh hit the sixth for Tipp but a Rebecca Delee goal and three points from another joint skipper, Caoimhe Costelloe, put the Shannonsiders in a strong position.

They couldn’t build on that good opening period, however, although they did hit the front thanks to points from Neamh Curtin and Costelloe, her fifth, but Devane levelled from a free to bring her tally to six before Ciardha Maher shot what has now been confirmed as the winner.

