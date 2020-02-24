Camogie: Loreto Kilkenny grab the glory

Loreto Kilkenny claimed the Tesco All-Ireland Senior Post Primary Schools camogie title for the third time in four seasons with victory over Presentation Athenry (1-15 to 2-10) at Banagher yesterday.

The Noresiders had to withstand a torrid second half when they saw an 11-point lead whittled away.

However, having been reeled in by their game opponents, they responded to being level with two late points from a Rachel Kelly penalty and sub Claire Doheny, to ensure that Ciara O’Keeffe would receive the Corn Sceilge.

Emma Minogue was a leading light of the Loreto team that lost the Junior A decider by a point last year and made little of the step-up when excelling to be named player of the match. The James Stephens tyro was a constant threat, scoring two points and playing a part in a number of other scores. The Kelly twins, Rachel and Hannah, were magnificent once more for the Leinster representatives, the latter striking for a goal after two minutes as they went onto lead 1-10 to 0-4 at the break.

Emily Hughes and Rachel Kelly stretched the lead early in the second half but a Niamh Niland goal, followed by five points from the Clarinbridge starlet made this a contest. A 58th-minute goal by Sabina Rabbitte and a Niland point had them level before the Kilkenny girls dug deep to secure the crown.

On Saturday, St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon became just the second Ulster school team to annex the All-Ireland C title, by virtue of a 1-10 to 0-7win over St Dominic’s Cabra at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Emma Murphy hit 10 points as Coláiste an Chroí Naofa Carrignavar defeated Scoil Mhuire from Johnstown by 1-12 to 2-3 to secure the All- Ireland D title.