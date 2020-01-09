News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Camogie legend Ann Downey to take charge of men's team in Kilkenny

Former Kilkenny camogie manager Ann Downey
By Joel Slattery
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 08:55 AM

Camogie legend Ann Downey has been appointed as manager for the Ballyragget intermediate hurlers in her native Kilkenny.

Downey, who won 12 All-Ireland camogie titles as a player and one as a manager, takes over the side who were relegated from the top grade last season.

She will look to lead St Patrick's Ballyragget back to the top tier as the 2017 intermediate champions look to regain that title.

"I'm looking forward to it, because there are some great young lads that can hurl here," she told Independent.ie.

"You would hope to go back up (senior), to be quite honest, that would be the aim."

Downey stepped away from the Kilkenny camogie job after losing last year's All-Ireland final to Galway.

