Camogie forum tackles growing rules discontent

By Therese O’Callaghan
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 04:20 AM

Camogie chiefs have organised a ‘Feedback forum’ in Dublin on Saturday to hear the concerns county players and managers have around the rules of the game.

Each county board has been invited to select two senior players, their team manager, plus one more member of the management team to attend the meeting in the capital.

The forum is in response to growing disquiet over the rulebook, which many feel is outdated as the game has become faster and more physical.

Last year’s All-Ireland final between Cork and Kilkenny was a free-ridden affair which sparked hugely negative commentary. Ann Downey’s Kilkenny team lost by a point and she is looking forward to a chance to air her concerns this weekend.

Downey said: “For us, that final was fairly frustrating, and I definitely don’t want this to sound like sour grapes, but when you come out of an All-Ireland final, the focus should not be on the referee. And that was the case. I met a few former hurlers after the game and they said they wouldn’t go again. So, it is just good to have a conversation this weekend. There is a need to move camogie forward and this will be a discussion with no barriers. Everybody wants to make the game more enjoyable to play in. You want to make it enjoyable for the spectators as well.

“The big problem I would see is the different interpretation of the rules.

You go out one day and a referee is going to be pulling and blowing for everything and then the next day it is free-flowing.

“So, it is good to have this forum to see what can be done to improve the game.”

A Camogie Association spokesperson outlined the rationale behind the weekend gathering. “It is vitally important that we hear the views of both players and team managements and this is their opportunity to influence the future of camogie.

“The forum will focus on the future of adult inter-county competitions over the next five years and will invite the attendees to contribute on discussions regarding the future of our game and what changes should be considered to improve our game and how we can positively affect and influence change to improve it.”

The event will take place at the Croke Park Hotel on Saturday.

