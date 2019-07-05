Camogie fixtures postponed as players fall ill following water consumption at GAA grounds

The Camogie Association has made the decision to postpone all fixtures involving Limerick, Kerry and Wexford teams after players fell ill following an outbreak of gastroenteritis at last weekend’s double-header fixtures at Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds.

The decision was made in order to give affected players an opportunity to fully recover before the next round of the All-Ireland Championships.

The HSE and Limerick City and County Council are investigating the matter.

The HSE has requested that any player who has been ill following the matches to make contact with their Local Department of Public Health.

In a statement released by Limerick City and County Council on Tuesday night, it was explained that a number of camogie players from the senior teams of Limerick and Wexford and junior teams of Limerick and Kerry fell ill after playing matches last Saturday.

📅 This weekend's scheduled @LibertyIRL All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1 fixture between Offaly v Wexford has been re-arranged for Saturday July 13th due to illness in the Wexford panel. Details of the venue and throw-in time will be confirmed in due course. pic.twitter.com/MoVVxRwvAJ — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) July 3, 2019

The statement read: “Limerick City and County Council was this afternoon alerted that there may be issues with the private water supply at the GAA grounds.

“Limerick City and County Council has taken samples of water from the two boreholes in Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days.

“The Council has also been liaising with the HSE Environmental Health Unit and Irish Water.

“As the water source in Croagh Kilfinny GAA is a private supply and restricted to the grounds, there are no wider implications for the general public.

“Croagh Kilfinny GAA has put notices on the outside taps on its grounds that the water is currently not fit for consumption."

The fixtures postponed this weekend are:

Galway v Limerick (Senior)

Offaly v Wexford (Senior)

Offaly v Limerick (Premier Junior)

Kerry v Wicklow (Premier Junior)

Details regarding the re-arrangement of these fixtures will be confirmed in the coming days.