Camogie bosses not planning playing rules change despite criticism

The Camogie Association’s four-year development plan, to be launched in 2019, will not address potential changes to the playing rules, despite widespread calls for the rulebook to be overhauled following Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Camogie president Kathleen Woods says change to the playing rules can only be brought about through a motion being successfully passed at Congress.

And Woods has put it up to players, who are unhappy with the current rules, to bring forward proposals to their respective county boards.

Shouldering and “moving into an opponent’s body” are not allowed in camogie, with several past and present players bemoaning such regulations after Sunday’s free-ridden All-Ireland decider.

Derry official Eamonn Cassidy awarded 35 frees during Cork’s narrow victory over Kilkenny, with winning manager Paudie Murray insisting the referee was inhibited by the rulebook

“The way the rules are at the moment makes it impossible for a referee to referee the game. Eamon Cassidy is probably one of the top two referees in the country but there is so much in relation to the contact area in terms of what is a free and what isn’t a free — that it’s next to impossible [to judge],” said Murray.

Woods refused to be drawn on Cassidy’s officiating of Sunday’s contest, but did highlight that a motion to Congress last year to allow shouldering was “clearly rejected”.

“The constant development of the game is always being discussed. The game will progress as delegates deem it should,” Woods told the Irish Examiner.

The girls are definitely much fitter. The government grant that has been allocated to each county senior team has impacted greatly on their strength and condition, and on their physical ability to sustain one hour of high-intensity performance.

“The game is in the hands of Congress. If players wish to see rules changed, they must approach their higher body and try to impact their views.

“We are developing a new four-year development plan for our game, but it will not be looking at rules changes.”