Camogie Association implement 10% pay deferrals

The Camogie Association has implemented 10% pay deferrals for staff as part of cost-cutting measures.

It comes as the Association’s regular schedule of games continues to be suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

That suspension has been extended to Tuesday, May 5, in line with the Government’s latest lockdown date, and will be revised in due course.

However, the Association says it still aims to complete all competitions planned for 2020, unlike the Ladies Gaelic Football Association who cancelled their League programme last month.

“The Association will continue to defer all activity and competitions, however it is our intention to complete all competitions planned for the year,” they said in a statement.

They continued: “We acknowledge that this step will result in further inconvenience and disruption to members as well as the game at all levels, however we appreciate the continued co-operation and support of everyone involved at this time.

“The health and safety of our members is, as always, of paramount importance and these steps will assist us all in taking the necessary precautions to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to return to full activity as early as possible.

“Our thoughts are with members whose families are affected by the Covid-19 virus.

“The Association’s Ard Chomhairle has also approved a 10% pay deferral in coming months for the Camogie Association staff team as part of cost-saving measures.

“The staff team continue to provide support, education and upskilling opportunities to our members through utilising online technology. The Camogie Association is delighted with engagement levels amongst members with supports provided across all aspects of the Association's activity, from coaching and safeguarding to contingency planning. We encourage units and members to use this time to avail of the training and education opportunities being provided.

“As this is a rapidly developing situation, we will continue to monitor the information received from the relevant authorities on a day-to-day basis. Further updates will be issued in due course.”