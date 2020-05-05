Camogie Association extends suspension of activities

The Camogie Association has extended its suspension of activities to Monday, June 8.

That's in line with the Government's draft roadmap to ease the lockdown restrictions, with phase 2 set to allow small groups of people take part in outdoor sporting and fitness activities (excluding matches), where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact.

Subsequent phases will see sporting events permitted behind closed doors and, later, in front of a limited number of spectators, where social distancing can be maintained.

How exactly contact sports can proceed under the guidelines has yet to be specified.

"The Association is currently assessing the impact of the roadmap, as well as an awaited roadmap in relation to Northern Ireland, on the phased return to activity and will outline in the coming weeks the Association’s plans regarding how this will happen," read a Camogie Association statement.

The Association currently intends to complete all competitions planned for this year.

It reiterated: "We acknowledge that this step will result in further inconvenience and disruption to members as well as the game at all levels, however we appreciate the continued co-operation and support of everyone involved at this time.

"The health and safety of our members is, as always, of paramount importance and these steps will assist us all in taking the necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to return to full activity as early as possible.

"As this is still a rapidly developing situation, we will continue to monitor the information received from the relevant authorities on a day-to-day basis. Further updates will be issued in due course."