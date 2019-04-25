Callanan backs two-point sideline cut

Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan reckons a point scored directly from a sideline cut in hurling should count for double.

Top players like Joe Canning have mastered the art of cutting the ball over the bar but Callanan reckons the present reward of a single point isn’t enough.

The powerful full-forward said it’s a unique skill that should merit two points instead of just one.

Callanan was speaking during a Q&A with young players at the launch of the Bank of Ireland Celtic Challenge hurling competition.

“It’s such a unique skill,” said the two-time All-Ireland winner. “There’s a lot of good players have the ability to do it at the moment. It’s definitely something I think should be rewarded. Skills like that, some people would have that skillset and they should definitely be rewarded for it because it comes from hours and days, maybe years, of work down in your local club hurling field when nobody is watching.

So for somebody to be able to stand up to one, maybe 45 yards out in front of maybe 80,000 people or whatever on All-Ireland final-day, and to put it over the bar, it should definitely be rewarded, I think.

Meanwhile, Clare’s Podge Collins, who also took part in the discussion, suggested that the GAA should direct referees to talk to teams in the dressing-room before games.

Referees and match officials in the underage Celtic Challenge hurling tournament meet and speak with players beforehand and Collins said it’s a great idea.

“I’ve probably had my fair share of interactions with refs during the years and it’s something I’ve had to improve on,” said the 2013 All-Ireland winner.

“As you get older and get to know refs a bit better, you have to kind of see things from their perspective.

“You’re not very objective when you’re on the field and you obviously want to win. I’d nearly describe it as politics, you only see your side of the argument and that’s it.

“The referee going in having a chat before the game, letting you know what he’s looking out for, I think it’s something we could nearly do at senior.

“I think it’s one of the positives in rugby. You see it in rugby games, the players have a lot of respect for the referee. It’s something we could definitely look at in GAA.”