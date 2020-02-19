Call for Clare to follow Cork's lead with commemorative jersey

Former chairman of Clare GAA Michael McDonagh is spearheading a campaign for the county board to follow the Cork GAA lead by issuing a commemorative jersey marking one of the most high profile victims of the War of Independence in the Banner County.

Earlier this week it was announced that the Rebels’ hurlers and footballers will wear special jerseys in their upcoming National League games honouring Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, both of whom died in 1920 while holding the office of Lord Mayor of Cork.

Now, the two-time Clare GAA chairman has told The Irish Examiner that Paddy Hennessy from Miltown Malbay should be honoured in the same way.

“Having a special Paddy Hennessy jersey used in competition by Clare teams is the right thing to do,” said McDonagh, “because he is Clare’s Michael Hogan, a great football man who represented the county with distinction and was shot during the War of Independence”.

Hennessy played in three Munster senior finals for Clare — being on the losing side in the 1912 and ’16 finals before he won a provincial medal at the third attempt with the Banner’s 1917 win over the Rebels. He played corner-back on the team defeated by Wexford in that year’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

On 14 April, 1920, the 30-year-old was one of three men killed by a force of military and police in Miltown Malbay after they opened fire on a group of Irish Volunteers celebrating the release of Republican prisoners.

“Hennessy Memorial Park in Miltown is named after him, but Cork GAA have shown Clare GAA what to do,” said McDonagh.

“Having a special jersey commissioned and worn by Clare teams and a plaque issued marking 100 years since his death is something I will bring to the next meeting of the Clare County Board,” he added.