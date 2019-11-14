Cairde Chorcaí to hold membership launch

Cairde Chorcaí is to host a membership launch next Monday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with current and former Cork players and managers in attendance along with new board member Joanne O’Riordan.

The activist and columnist is a passionate Cork GAA supporter and comes on to the fundraising group’s board as Kieran Kingston steps down, having recently been reappointed as Cork senior hurling manager.

The launch takes place at 6pm next Monday in Seandún Terrace in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cairde Chorcaí grew out of CSF Funding Ltd which was founded in 2016 to provide additional resources for the Cork senior footballers.

CSF received significant backing from the business community in Ireland and in the United States, with fundraising trips to Chicago and San Francisco undertaken, and Cairde Chorcaí has built on that work since then.

Last year, the organisation had what chairman Ted Owens described as “successful fundraising trips to San Francisco, Chicago, and Boston,” while it also ran the testimonial dinner for Dr Con Murphy, which raised funds for Cork Simon Community and Cairde Chorcaí itself.

It has already invested in a pilot scheme providing additional GDO coaches in various Cork GAA clubs, provided video analysis equipment for the senior hurling panel as well as a training day for the senior football panel, additional clothing/gear for the Cork U21 hurling panel, the Cork minor football panel, and a training day for the senior and intermediate camogie panel.

Meanwhile, Páirc Uí Rinn has been named as the venue for the Munster Club SHC final between Borris-Ileigh and Ballygunner on November 24.