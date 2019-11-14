News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cairde Chorcaí to hold membership launch

Cairde Chorcaí to hold membership launch
Last year, the organisation had what chairman Ted Owens described as “successful fundraising trips to San Francisco, Chicago, and Boston”.
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 03:16 PM

Cairde Chorcaí is to host a membership launch next Monday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with current and former Cork players and managers in attendance along with new board member Joanne O’Riordan.

The activist and columnist is a passionate Cork GAA supporter and comes on to the fundraising group’s board as Kieran Kingston steps down, having recently been reappointed as Cork senior hurling manager.

The launch takes place at 6pm next Monday in Seandún Terrace in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cairde Chorcaí grew out of CSF Funding Ltd which was founded in 2016 to provide additional resources for the Cork senior footballers.

CSF received significant backing from the business community in Ireland and in the United States, with fundraising trips to Chicago and San Francisco undertaken, and Cairde Chorcaí has built on that work since then.

Last year, the organisation had what chairman Ted Owens described as “successful fundraising trips to San Francisco, Chicago, and Boston,” while it also ran the testimonial dinner for Dr Con Murphy, which raised funds for Cork Simon Community and Cairde Chorcaí itself.

It has already invested in a pilot scheme providing additional GDO coaches in various Cork GAA clubs, provided video analysis equipment for the senior hurling panel as well as a training day for the senior football panel, additional clothing/gear for the Cork U21 hurling panel, the Cork minor football panel, and a training day for the senior and intermediate camogie panel.

Meanwhile, Páirc Uí Rinn has been named as the venue for the Munster Club SHC final between Borris-Ileigh and Ballygunner on November 24.

More on this topic

Cork intermediate champs Éire Óg poke Templenoe ahead of Munster semi-finalCork intermediate champs Éire Óg poke Templenoe ahead of Munster semi-final

New Galway boss O’Neill says players starting with ‘clean slate’New Galway boss O’Neill says players starting with ‘clean slate’

Munster Council will let counties play pre-ChristmasMunster Council will let counties play pre-Christmas

GAA relax training ban rules during pre-seasonGAA relax training ban rules during pre-season

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'Troy Parrott: 'All I want to do is score goals'

Southgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ publicSouthgate may pay for making ‘Saipan-lite’ public

GAA relax training ban rules during pre-seasonGAA relax training ban rules during pre-season


Lifestyle

Amid a flood of interest in the island nation in recent years, here’s a few under-the-radar wonders to help separate you from the herd.6 amazing off-the-beaten-track destinations in Japan

November weather leaving your skin dry and dull? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best new products to keep it spring fresh.Product Watch: The best new products to keep your skin spring fresh

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »