Home»Sport

Cahill expresses interest in succeeding Michael Ryan

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 02:38 PM

Tipperary under-21 hurling manager Liam Cahill admits the vacant senior role in the county is a job that interests him.

He is reportedly one of the contenders to succeed 2016 All-Ireland winning boss Michael Ryan, who stepped down this summer.

Tipperary face Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland under-21 Hurling Final.

Cahill says he would consider taking the job - if approached by Tipperary County Board.

"When you're a Tipp man and involved in Tipperary hurling, the ultimate is when you're finished playing is to be a manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team

"There is a lot of finer factors as to whether that role would be the right role for me to take on at present.

"Obviously if I was asked, or if I am to be asked, I would definitely give it consideration but there's a lot more to it than just saying yes."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Tipperary GAAHurling

Related Articles

We want our own glory days, says Ryan

Liam Cahill: I haven’t thought about Tipp top job

Tipperary to meet Cork in All-Ireland U21 hurling final

Richard Stakelum: Tipp won’t go outside looking for new boss

More in this Section

Cavan name new senior football manager

Spike O'Sullivan to face former world champion next month

Northern Ireland midfielder calls time on 14-year international career

Kildare GAA announce upgrade for St Conleth's Park


Today's Stories

It wasn't just the sun which shone brightly this summer........

Hurling can’t be Gaelic football's barometer

No country for old men in modern intercounty hurling

A finale in keeping with a season to remember. With Limerick the last men standing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »