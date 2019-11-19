News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Busy agenda for Central Council and GAA management committee

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:30 AM

A major agenda faces Central Council and the GAA’s management committee this weekend.

We look at the most pressing matters:

Master fixtures 2020

As with all November meetings, the GAA will sign off on the Allianz League fixtures and layout of the Championships.

We already know many of the dates from the All-Ireland senior club semi-finals in the first weekend of January to the International Rules in November and between them there are matters such as the All-Ireland SFC final on August 30 and the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championship starting on the weekend of May 9/10.

[h2]Naming football’s second tier championshipIt would be a surprise if the management committee were simply to put it to Central Council that the competition be again titled the Tommy Murphy Cup. It’s one Croke Park officials must think long and hard about as Murphy’s memory wasn’t exactly honoured and there could be a danger of the same happening for whoever is attached to the updated version. It is believed Páidí Ó Sé’s name will not be associated with it.

U20 All-Ireland football championship

The decision to switch the competition from summer to spring is no easy switch — just ask the colleges who have had to reschedule their freshers competitions as a result.

But there’s the issue of the rulebook stating U20 teams only being allowed to come together for training on April 1, by which time the competition in 2020 will have been completed.

A derogation of rule is likely to be needed, while it remains to be seen what the GAA might do to stop U20 players playing Allianz League games if they can at all.

Then there’s the matter of whether it’s the U20 All-Ireland football semi-finals or final that replace the All-Ireland club finals in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

Motions

Both groups will meet again before Annual Congress in February where the majority of centrally proposed motions will be rubber-stamped. Some business will be done this weekend on what goes on the Clár.

Already, it has been confirmed a motion will be required to give the Central Competitions Control Committee the power to fix Super 8 games for venues other than Croke Park — if deemed appropriate.

Maor foirne

With Congress proposals in mind, one that we wrote about last month relates to the GAA’s determination to reduce the number of officials on the sideline. The maor foirne, the Irish Examiner reported, could be decommissioned after high-profile flashpoints in recent seasons.

Playing rules fineprint

National match officials manager Donal Smith will put a variety of questions to Central Council delegates this weekend on football’s new sin bin, advanced mark, and 20m kick-out rules. The fineprint of them still has to be decided — for example, what happens when a goalkeeper is sent off and when does the 10-minute sin bin clock start.

It also has to be ascertained if a kick-out mark constitutes a set play as an advanced mark can’t be made from a set play.

Fixtures review group

It will be at least another week before the Eddie O’Sullivan-led body set up by GAA president John Horan deliver their report, with a launch possibly early next month.

Officials will already have been given a flavour of what’s coming down the tracks. Some details have already been leaked but it will be interesting to see if they remain intact.

Classifying foul play

After recommending football’s three new rules, the standing playing rules committee are now turning their attention to simplifying the classification of fouls in both football and hurling.

In football, more cynical fouls are expected to become sin bin offences such as a pull-back in a clear-cut goalscoring opportunity.

After a workshop was held on the matter at Special Congress in Cork last month, Central Council may be further briefed on what proposals will be made to them to consider supporting.

Talent academy report

Also in Cork last month, a briefing was given on the recommendations from the report, which looks to alter the underage grades.

There has already been some opposition to that from counties but Central Council will determine which of the proposals will be put to Congress.

