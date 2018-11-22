Burns inspired by Cooper’s reaction to Crokes bench time

Seeing how Colm Cooper is positively dealing with the struggle to regain his starting spot in the Dr Crokes team provides much inspiration for Micheál Burns.

Cooper hasn’t begun a game since the championship defeat to Kerins O’Rahillys in early September but Burns insists he is not letting his frustrations get in the way of him being a team player.

Dr Crokes' and Kerry's Micheál Burns is pictured ahead of the AIB GAA Munster Senior Football Club Championship Final. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“Colm, he got sick before a game and Tony Brosnan came in and he kicked something ridiculous, like 1-13 or 1-12. Sure, like if a fella should be playing, he should be playing.

“Colm obviously wants to be playing and you can see he’s motivated to try and get his place back, but at the same team, he knows he still has a job to do.”

Burns wishes he had responded as well as Cooper when he himself was out of favour last year.

“Say in 2017, I wasn’t getting my place and maybe I didn’t react the right way at times, and I might have thrown the toys out of the pram.

"Looking at the way he reacts now, it would make you feel a bit guilty for the way you behave sometimes, because this is a man who has won it all in the game.

"He’s been there and done that and now he isn’t getting his place on the team and he could easily pack it in and say, ‘look, I have done my bit’, but no, he still has that hunger.

He wants to win more. He wants to win more for the club, because he loves the club. He loves the Crokes. He doesn’t care if it’s not his name up in lights, he just wants the club to get that success. In training, he’s still the most vocal.

"He’s encouraging the fellas in his position, particularly. He wants everyone to do well. There is no any bit of bitterness there.”

Brosnan has sparkled for Crokes since being a last-minute replacement for Cooper against An Ghaeltacht in September and Burns anticipates the inside forward will be given a chance by Peter Keane to prove his worth for Kerry.

“He is unmarkable on his day and look if he gets a call in, it will be well deserved.

“He has maybe matured a bit. He has really kind of stepped up to the plate the last few games. All during the summer, we were playing county league and he was like that, kicking five, six scores from play every single time.

"He was in training with a Kerry K2 (development) squad and he hurt his wrist and people were nearly writing him off after that.

"He was up at training every evening. He was doing sprints on the side. He was doing as much strength and conditioning work as he could while he was in a cast.

“You could really see a big change in him. Maybe that wouldn’t have been his focus a few years ago.

"Even talking to him, he knows he has talent and he wants to make the most of it, which is a brilliant thing for Crokes and a brilliant thing for Tony as well.”

Going back to the Kilmurry-Ibrickane game in Quilty in 2012, when they just about survived, Crokes have reason to be wary of Clare teams.

Burns’ first senior match for the club came against Cratloe in the provincial a year later when the margin was a point, so it goes without saying St Joseph’s will be respected.

“I came on for the last 20 minutes. And Milltown beat Cratloe this year, didn’t they? Look, we’re not taking [anything for granted]... we know they’re going to throw the kitchen sink at us.”