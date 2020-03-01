News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bugler heaps praise on St Flannan’s players after Harty Cup win

St Flannan's Ennis joint captains Conner Hegarty, left, and Cian Galvin lift the Dr Harty Cup. Picture: Sportsfile
By Therese O’Callaghan
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 03:26 PM

Clare All Ireland medallist Brendan Bugler heaped high praise on his St Flannan’s team after their hard-fought 1-15 to 1-12 Dr Harty Cup victory over last year’s finalists CBC in Mallow today.

They ended a 15-year wait for the prestigious trophy. Their passing game proving too much for a young Cork side that fought to the bitter end.

“We were playing a system that suited our players, they love to run. A lot of them are dual players and are equally as good at football as they are at hurling.

“They are very comfortable on the ball, there is no problem when you are giving a short puckout or anything like that.

“We were against the wind in the first half but I suppose with the way we play it doesn’t make a difference whether we play with or against the wind. We can equally go long if we have to.

“We weren’t looking back on last year or the year before, we were just focusing on this year. With the Harty Cup, it is crucial to get out of your group.

“The last couple of years, we have been in really hard groups and have struggled to get out. And even this year, we had a really tough battle against Blackwater.

“The second day against De La Salle (Waterford) was a titanic battle and then we had a point to spare against the Gaelscoil (Cork).

“We scraped out of the group and once you get to a quarter final it gives you that extra bit of time to prepare and work with the lads. You have all of December, a couple of weeks in January and a couple of weeks the tail end of November.

St Flannan's players celebrate with the Dr Harty Cup at Mallow GAA Complex. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
St Flannan's players celebrate with the Dr Harty Cup at Mallow GAA Complex. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“September and October are extremely difficult, in Clare you have the minor club championship. Some guys were playing with six different teams.”

The decider, which was postponed twice due to the inclement weather, didn’t come without its challenges.

“We had our own share of difficulties with the fixture. Tony Butler is involved in a rugby match with Ennis, and our sub goalkeeper (Ryan Murphy) is in the same situation.

“Tony headed away straight away after the game today. Throw-in was 1pm for the rugby.

“We hadn’t Tony for the first couple of games but he had an exceptional game today from start to finish. His influence was absolutely massive.

“This is a guy who wants to be a professional sportsperson and is equally as good at the rugby as he is with the hurling. It was difficult for Tony to make that decision, but he made it anyway.”

