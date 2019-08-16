News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Buckley replaces Leahy for Cats as Tipp go with same 15

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:34 PM

As anticipated, Kilkenny have drafted in Cillian Buckley for Richie Leahy for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC final.

Tipperary have named the same 15 that began the semifinal win over Wexford, with Seamus Kennedy remaining in the team having been a late change for that game. Buckley, who replaced Leahy just before half time in their last-four victory over Limerick, was benched himself at half time in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork.

Leahy is included among the substitutes. There is bad news for the Cats in Bill Sheehan not being able to make the matchday 26 as he was unable to recover from the hamstring injury he picked up in training shortly after the Limerick game.

Sheehan’s place on the bench is taken by Richie Reid. Two-time All-Star Buckley has been struggling with a knee problem but has been included to partner Conor Browne in midfield, where they will face Noel McGrath and Michael Breen.

The only difference in the Tipp side from that which beat Wexford is jersey numbers. Barry Heffernan takes the number three instead of four, Ronan Maher wears four instead of seven, which Kennedy will wear instead.

KILKENNY (SHC subs):

D. Browne, C. Delaney, E. Morrissey, J. Cleere, R. Reid, R. Leahy, J. Maher, B. Ryan, L. Blanchfield, G. Aylward, A. Murphy.

TIPPERARY (SHC subs):

Paul Maher, J. Barry, G. Browne, R. Byrne, J. Cahill, W. Connors, A. Flynn, M. Kehoe, D. Maher, J. Morris. S. O’Brien.

GALWAY (MHC v Kilkenny):

M. Egan; C. Brennan, E. Lawless, A. Nolan; E. Collins, I. McGlynn (c), J. Cooney; L. Leen, A. Connaire; C. Cunningham, S. McDonagh, T. Killeen; R. Davitt, S. Morgan, G. Thomas.

Subs: E. Killeen, S. O’Hanlon, G. Lee, E. Davern, O. Slevin, P. Cummins, C. Molloy, N. Glynn, L. Prendergast.

KILKENNY (MHC v Galway):

A. Tallis; B. Reid, W. Halpin, T. Roche; P. McDonald, P. Moylan, Z. Bay-Hammond; L. Moore, J. Aylward; P. Blanchfield, T. Clifford, C. O’Sullivan; B. Drennan, J. Doyle, I. Byrne.

Subs: A. Rafter, A. Hickey, D. Walsh, B. Wheeler, A. Murphy, S. Doyle, P. Foley, J. McNamara, J. O’Keeffe.

