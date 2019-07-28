'Buccaneering' Liam Ryan runs the pitch to score stunning solo point

Wexford opened the second All-Ireland semi-final in blistering form against Tipperary, with Liam Ryan hitting what one social media user called the 'score of the decade'.

Claiming the ball out of the defence, Ryan burst into the Tipperary half before shortening his hurley to slot the ball over the bar.

Liam Ryan runs the length of the pitch to score this superb point off the stick for @OfficialWexGAA !! pic.twitter.com/aILvXR4xFQ July 28, 2019

RTÉ commentator Michael Duignan claimed it was "one of the best scores" he has seen in Croke Park, and plenty of others on social media agreed.

That’s brilliant from Liam Ryan, what a start to this game #RTEGAA #WEXvTIPP #GAA — Ross Wynne (@RossWynne16) July 28, 2019

Score of the decade Liam Ryan! #WEXvTIPP — DJ Walsh (@dj_breathnach) July 28, 2019

Liam Ryan with a buccaneering run and brilliant score, 0-3 to 0-1, and my God the roars of the crowd here. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) July 28, 2019

Not to be undone in the early stages, Tipperary had a top-quality score themselves.

Forward Seamus Callanan scored his seventh goal in seven games in impressive style.

Catching the sliotar on the bounce, the Tipp attacker pulled first time to bury the ball.

Seamus Callanan pulls on the sliothar and hits a bullet of a goal for @TipperaryGAA!! pic.twitter.com/AnRPL8CWix — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 28, 2019

Lovely hurling.

The winners of today's game will face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final after the Cats beat Limerick on Saturday.