'Buccaneering' Liam Ryan runs the pitch to score stunning solo point

By Steve Neville
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 04:01 PM

Wexford opened the second All-Ireland semi-final in blistering form against Tipperary, with Liam Ryan hitting what one social media user called the 'score of the decade'.

Claiming the ball out of the defence, Ryan burst into the Tipperary half before shortening his hurley to slot the ball over the bar.

RTÉ commentator Michael Duignan claimed it was "one of the best scores" he has seen in Croke Park, and plenty of others on social media agreed.

Not to be undone in the early stages, Tipperary had a top-quality score themselves.

Forward Seamus Callanan scored his seventh goal in seven games in impressive style.

Catching the sliotar on the bounce, the Tipp attacker pulled first time to bury the ball.

Lovely hurling.

The winners of today's game will face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final after the Cats beat Limerick on Saturday.

