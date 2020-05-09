News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Browne: 'It’s terribly sad what’s going on in Mayo'

By Declan Rooney
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Browne: 'It’s terribly sad what’s going on in Mayo'

Former Mayo manager Frank Browne hopes that those involved in the county's ladies football split will now bury the hatchet for the good of the players.

Since Browne finished up in the role, there have been plenty of impressive performances from Peter Leahy’s side but it has also been a time of some controversy. Only six of that 2017 All-Ireland final team played senior championship for Mayo last year.

“I think it’s terribly sad what’s going on in Mayo. There are a lot of power battles going on but people need to remember this is about people playing football,” said Browne.

“At the end of the day, everyone involved in the LGFA is an amateur volunteer. We have to remember that. People shouldn’t be hurt, we should be creating joy in this game.

“Yes, there are issues; sort them out and move on. In the end up, it’s the players that will suffer. 

“Is it complex? It probably is. Are there serious issues? I’m sure there are. But if Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley could shake hands after 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland, surely they can sit down and sort out these issues like adults.

“That might sound very simplistic of me but someone like John O’Mahony, ask someone like him to mediate it. Or go to Sport Ireland and John Tracey and ask for help. I’d say every Gaelic Games person in the country would agree.” 

Not too many people have crossed the border at Ballindine and changed colours in the Galway versus Mayo battle, but Browne is now hellbent on bringing All-Ireland glory to Galway.

Perhaps, as a Wexford native, the switch is a little easier for Browne, who took up the offer from Galway manager Tim Rabbitt to coach his All-Ireland runners-up in 2020.

But after 26 years living in Ballyhaunis, Browne feels at home in County Mayo and his move caused a few eyebrows to be raised in the West.

“Myself and Tim were having a chat and he thought I could bring something slightly different to the set-up. Tim did what every manger does after you lose an All-Ireland – you look for another one or two per cent. I’m hoping I can bring that to Galway. What that is, I’m not 100 per cent sure yet. I have a different style to Tim, a different pair of eyes, a bit of experience.

“One of the possible issues was how girls I’d have done homework on, trying to stop them succeeding, would react to the guy coming over the border. But it was brilliant, the impression they gave me was, ‘if you’re with us and you can help us, then brilliant. You’re in our gang. Let’s go for this’. There was no issue whatsoever.

“There is a genuine belief that we can win the All-Ireland, and the impression I got was that they’ll have benefited hugely from last year and the experience of playing in Croke Park. It’s not just another pitch, even going to watch a game there is a pilgrimage. It’s a special place in our hearts, but they know what to expect now. They’ll embrace their next shot up there.” 

In between his time in Mayo and starting with Galway this year, Browne also took charge of the Dublin camogie team in 2019. As a Wexford man, Browne was raised on both the small and big ball, and the chance to return to hurling was a real attraction, although he says he was "disappointed" to see his time in Dublin end prematurely.

It remains to be seen when Browne gets to challenge Mayo in competitive action. The combination of Leahy, Rabbitt, and Browne on a sideline is an interesting prospect, but whatever side of the line he now stands, his huge respect for the green and red will remain.

“My job now is to try and help Galway win the All-Ireland... but when it’s all over, I’ll meet Sarah Rowe and I’ll meet the Kellys and people I soldiered with and we’ll have a cold bottle of beer.”

With contact to his new panel confined to virtual get-togethers, Browne and Galway will have a bit of variety this evening when they face Cork in an online charity challenge for the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice.

“It’ll be a bit of fun but everything we raise is going to a wonderful cause in Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice. If you can help out in any way, it would be greatly appreciated.” 

Anyone wishing to contribute to tonight’s online Galway and Cork skills challenge fundraiser can do so at gofundme.com/lauralynn-ladies-football-challenge, and can tune in to the action on the counties’ Facebook pages.

TOPIC: GAA

