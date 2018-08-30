Brogan: Tyrone one win from becoming household names

Brendan O'Brien

Alan Brogan feels Tyrone have no option but to get in Dublin’s faces this Sunday.

Whether they have the players to make that aggressive approach work remains to be seen.

Owen Mulligan asked much the same question earlier this week, when contrasting the characters in today’s Tyrone roster with that of the team on which he played and helped capture three All-Irelands during the noughties.

All-Ireland-winning Dublin footballer Alan Brogan/ Photo: Dan Sheridan

“Who are their man-markers?” asked Brogan. “I saw Pádraig Hampsey marking Conor McManus the last day and he was all over him like a rash. Really aggressive with him. He’ll probably pick up Ciarán Kilkenny and that will be an important duel.

“The likes of Tiernan McCann and Peter Harte are lovely footballers going forward. Are they as aggressive as Conor Gormley or Philip Jordan were? We probably haven’t seen that, to date, so maybe that’s what Mugsy is referring to. To have maybe a little bit more filth to them.”

That last remark was delivered with a smirk, lest Tyrone folk take offence.

Still, it’s a point worth dwelling on and it was only natural to ask Brogan of his own experiences with the Red Hand, given Mulligan’s line about how he was one player they always man-marked and one who failed to finish a few of their gatherings.

Brogan had two points in the bag before injury ended his 2005 All-Ireland replay 10 minutes before the break, while a hamstring issue cut his contribution to just six minutes when the sides met in the last eight again in 2008.

It was Gormley who shadowed him for the majority of those encounters and when the counties crossed paths in the league, but the former spoke of a defender who was aggressive but clean, intelligent and quick, rather than one who sought to inflict pain.

Brogan measured his performances in that portion of his career on the basis of his displays against two defenders, Gormley and Marc Ó Sé, and it wasn’t until the 2010 quarter-final, when he left the field feeling he’d probably had the better of the Omagh man.

“That Tyrone team were always aggressive in the tackle. If you look at this team they probably haven’t got the household names that the team in the noughties had, but you are only one All-Ireland final away from being a household name.

“The experienced guys on this team, like Peter Harte, Tiarnan McCann and Colm Cavanagh, [Niall] Sludden, Tyrone are really going to need those guys to step up and be the leaders on Sunday afternoon if they are going to have a chance. “They are the guys who will have to drive them. They are the guys looking to emulate the Gormleys, Philip Jordans and ‘Ricey’ McMenamins of this world. If they do that, then they have a chance. If those guys don’t, then Dublin will win it.”

Brogan has been of the view for a few years that Tyrone are the team best suited to take Dublin down. He still stands by that, regardless of the pasting Mickey Harte’s side suffered when the teams met in last year’s semi-final.

A different result will require a different script this time and that means avoiding a repeat of 12 months ago, when the concentration on a thick defensive blanket in front of their own goal came at the expense of any contest for Dublin’s kickouts.

“What Mayo always did against Dublin was attack our kickouts. And Kerry as well. When they did well, they always went after our kickouts.

"Tyrone have to make Dublin uncomfortable and the only way to do that is to try and put pressure on Stephen’s kickouts. That really is the platform for everything Dublin do."

“If you let Stephen get shots off and put it into the pockets for Brian Fenton and James McCarthy to run into, then that sets Dublin up going forward. What we saw from Tyrone last year was that they sat back and allowed Dublin have their kickouts and build and then try to turn them over. If Tyrone play like that, then they are sitting ducks and they have no chance.”

Ultimately, he can see only one result, regardless of the finer details. If he had one wish for the final here and now, it would be for Dublin to sneak a win by a handful of points. His only regret as it approaches is that Diarmuid Connolly won’t be on duty.

The scorer of 12 points for the Donegal club in last week’s Boston SFC final, Connolly’s cameo against Mayo was crucial in getting Dublin over the line last September. His flair will be missed, especially now that Dublin are a side that prioritises patience in front of goal over panache.

“He is maybe the one guy that still isn’t afraid to try the outrageous and will have that go from anywhere on the field... Dublin could still win the game without him, but just the way he plays football ... it’s just a pity we won’t be able to see it on Sunday.”