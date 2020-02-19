News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brogan: Timekeeping needs to be clarified

Brogan: Timekeeping needs to be clarified
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 05:40 AM

Alan Brogan feels there is too much uncertainty about the amount of additional time being provided by referees.

The 2011 footballer of the year believes Ciarán Branagan was right to play nine minutes extra, three on top of the announced “at least six minutes”, in last Saturday week’s Dublin-Monaghan game where Davy Byrne earned the All-Ireland champions a draw with a last-gasp point.

However, that same weekend Andy McEntee was angered when there was no added on time for stoppages after the signalled injury time as his Meath team went down to Mayo.

Brogan wants to see consistency shown when it comes to time-keeping. “I think it is a bit of a grey area, to be honest,” he said.

“Having watched the Monaghan match last week, I thought the referee was right to add on the time because of the stoppages.

Then listening to Pat McEnaney, he said that it has to be a break in play to stop the clock. If a fella is slow in taking a free, that’s not a break in play so, technically, that is not time that has to be added on.

“It is a tricky area and maybe the stop-clock would help, but then the problem with the stop clock is how you implement further down the line, with club matches and stuff. But maybe it is something that needs to be looked at a bit deeper.

“It does seem to be a factor in a lot of games now. And managers and players just want a bit of consistency about it, so that is the key to it.”

Brogan expects his St Oliver Plunketts-Eoghan Ruadh clubmate, Seán Bugler, to push on in the Dublin set-up this year. “From what I’ve seen he looks the real deal. I fully expect him to go on and have a great Dublin career.”

Dalo's Hurling Show: The media finally catches up with Brick Walsh

READ MORE

Higgins playing in bonus territory

More on this topic

Donaghy calls on GAA to tackle keyboard warriorsDonaghy calls on GAA to tackle keyboard warriors

Higgins playing in bonus territoryHiggins playing in bonus territory

Dingle chairman: Compensation won’t make up for Uosis lossDingle chairman: Compensation won’t make up for Uosis loss

Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford name teams for Munster U20 quarter-finals Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford name teams for Munster U20 quarter-finals

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Champions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico MadridChampions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico Madrid

A rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciouslyA rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciously

‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett

Road Bowling: Nagle edges Murphy in Josie Crean CupRoad Bowling: Nagle edges Murphy in Josie Crean Cup


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

All ages can suffer from spots across their back but thankfully, there are many things we can do about them, says Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: back to basics to treat the pesky plague of ‘bacne’

Roz Crowley tests eight coffees ahead of Fairtrade FortnightEight of the best fairtrade coffees to try

Steel Panther give metal fans the chance to let their hair down and laugh at themselves, and the Cork audience is in party mood.Live review: Steel Panther at Cyprus Avenue

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »