'Broad support' for second-tier Gaelic football championship

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 05:15 PM

The GAA says there is 'broad support' for the introduction of a second-tier Gaelic football championship.

It has been agreed that potential formats will now be discussed at a meeting in January ahead of a motion proceeding to Congress a month later.

Today's Ard Chomhairle meeting at Croke Park also gave the green light to four experimental rules, relating to the restricted use of the hand-pass, the sideline kick, the introduction of the 'sin bin' and the advanced mark, to be trialled in the upcoming National Football Leagues.

A Roscommon motion with regard to a ‘blank canvas’ approach to fixture making was defeated.

The GAA President invited them to submit their own proposals with regard to fixture making for consideration. The GAA will conduct its own review of fixtures starting early next summer.

