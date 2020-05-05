Britain's most famous priest declares his support for Cork GAA

Richard Coles, known as Britain's most famous vicar, has declared his love for the Cork footballers.

Coles, a BBC presenter and musician who had a number one hit with The Communards, was introduced to Gaelic football through the TV series 'Normal People'.

In #NormalPeople what’s the game they play, it’s like rugby but with more bouncing? — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) May 3, 2020

I think Gaelic Football is going to be my next thing. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) May 3, 2020

And now, due to his family connections to the Rebel county, Coles has not only unveiled his support for Cork but announced his club to be St Finbarr's.

I have decided to suport Cork GAA, for I have form in that city. pic.twitter.com/uEEZcjGOkq— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) May 3, 2020

Been watching Gaelic Football for hours now, my new favourite thing, and the more you watch it the more you think how weird it is that in soccer no-one bothers to pick up the ball except the goalie. pic.twitter.com/HcT1BXTPrh — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) May 4, 2020

Coles has since discovered links to the Wexford footballers, through his actor cousin John Welsh...

I discover that among my Irish cousins was John Welsh, who played Gaelic Football for Wexford and then was Merriman the butler in the Duchess of Duke Street. pic.twitter.com/9iRhlx19kq — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) May 4, 2020

...But his devotion remains solely with Cork...

Look at lovely Cork. And there’s GAA FOR MILES. https://t.co/9LhyWEKlHo — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) May 5, 2020

He's even joked about preparing a curse to stop Kerry's march through the Munster Championship...

I shall prepare some terrible curses. May 4, 2020

...Although he admits his support for now dissolved football club Rushden & Diamonds did little for them over the years...

Ambitious assessment of the CofE’s chances of improving form (you should see what my support did to Rushden and Diamonds).— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) May 3, 2020

So as we wait for the Championship to return, as Rev Coles says, it's Corcaigh Abú!