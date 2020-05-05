News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Britain's most famous priest declares his support for Cork GAA

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 04:13 PM

Richard Coles, known as Britain's most famous vicar, has declared his love for the Cork footballers.

Coles, a BBC presenter and musician who had a number one hit with The Communards, was introduced to Gaelic football through the TV series 'Normal People'.

And now, due to his family connections to the Rebel county, Coles has not only unveiled his support for Cork but announced his club to be St Finbarr's.

Coles has since discovered links to the Wexford footballers, through his actor cousin John Welsh...

...But his devotion remains solely with Cork...

He's even joked about preparing a curse to stop Kerry's march through the Munster Championship...

...Although he admits his support for now dissolved football club Rushden & Diamonds did little for them over the years...

So as we wait for the Championship to return, as Rev Coles says, it's Corcaigh Abú!

